BEIJING: China-based travel publication Travel & Leisure named Thailand as one of the World’s Best Travel Destinations of 2016.

Saturday 25 February 2017, 04:08PM

Thailand topped the list together with France, Canada, Norway, Switzerland and Cambodia, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reported in a press-release earlier today (Feb 25).

The award presentation ceremony was held on Wednesday, Feb 23. Nongrak Yuyendee, Assistant Director of the TAT's Beijing Office, received the award.

Published since October 2015 in both Chinese and English, Travel & Leisure magazine is a Chinese publication with a monthly circulation of over 500,000 copies. The annual list of best travel destination is based on the findings of a panel of 20 experienced judges and tourism statistics.