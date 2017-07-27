Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Chinese tourist dies, swept from Phuket rocks while posing for photos

PHUKET: A Chinese tourist died this morning (July 27) after being swept from a scenic viewpoint in Kamala while posing for photos on rocks dangerously close to the sea.

tourism, Chinese, accidents, death, marine, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 27 July 2017, 05:21PM

Pan Ying, 31, from Liaoning in northeast China, was among 15 friends staying at a luxury villa nearby, explained Lt Col Yossaphat Suwannasit of the Kamala Police, who was notified of the incident at 11am.

“A male friend in the group told us that after they finished breakfast, he, Ms Pan and three others went out to take pictures on the rocks,” Col Yossaphat said,

“Ms Pan slipped and fell. At that time there were strong waves down below. They tried to help her, but couldn’t, and so they called for help,” he added.

One of the group explained to The Phuket News that while Ms Pan’s husband was taking the photos, a large wave swept Ms Pan from the rocks.

Lifeguards at Kamala Beach, several kilometres away, were called for assistance, but by the time they arrived it was too late.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Col Yossaphat noted that Ms Pan’s body, which was brought back to Kamala beach, had many scratches.

Ms Pan’s body was taken to Patong Hospital, he added.

Most of the group of tourists arrived in Phuket on Tuesday (July 25), Col Yossaphat said.

“Ms Pan arrived the following day, on July 26 (yesterday). She was to return tomorrow (July 28),” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

" Finish the food on their plates.."? That's really not even a drop in the ocean of garbage burying Phuket -as irrelevant as it gets, Mr...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

44,after you tried both already,its your choice of course.Personally i have no experience with both of them....(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Eagle; You and Jor 12 may enjoy learning from backpackers, I myself like the bar set just a little higher, nothing wrong with that scene but I'm j...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Of course did the troll no.44,who was born with a golden spoon in his mouth,never do a backpack trip!Maybe one of the reason why his view of the world...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi opinioated farang, we are just finalising the main spondsor, but registration should open some time next week, look out for the email. Matt Pond...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

My My Ive hit a nerve with tweedle dee & tweedle dum with the backpacker comment, must have been too close to home for them....(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Jor 12; get your facts right I never said what you claim, that may have been Rorri, big night at the bar last night??, backpackers are by very definit...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

When is registration starting? ...(Read More)

Five die when speedboat sinks in storm

Koh Kalok is part of Mu Koh Chumphon National Park and the speedboat should had have got the license and the authorization from the DNP to enter into ...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

Oh... so there is no real program...just another corny "awareness" effort. You want a good example of wastewater heading to the sea Mr. Gov...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.