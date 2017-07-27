PHUKET: A Chinese tourist died this morning (July 27) after being swept from a scenic viewpoint in Kamala while posing for photos on rocks dangerously close to the sea.

Thursday 27 July 2017, 05:21PM

Pan Ying, 31, from Liaoning in northeast China, was among 15 friends staying at a luxury villa nearby, explained Lt Col Yossaphat Suwannasit of the Kamala Police, who was notified of the incident at 11am.

“A male friend in the group told us that after they finished breakfast, he, Ms Pan and three others went out to take pictures on the rocks,” Col Yossaphat said,

“Ms Pan slipped and fell. At that time there were strong waves down below. They tried to help her, but couldn’t, and so they called for help,” he added.

One of the group explained to The Phuket News that while Ms Pan’s husband was taking the photos, a large wave swept Ms Pan from the rocks.

Lifeguards at Kamala Beach, several kilometres away, were called for assistance, but by the time they arrived it was too late.

Col Yossaphat noted that Ms Pan’s body, which was brought back to Kamala beach, had many scratches.

Ms Pan’s body was taken to Patong Hospital, he added.

Most of the group of tourists arrived in Phuket on Tuesday (July 25), Col Yossaphat said.

“Ms Pan arrived the following day, on July 26 (yesterday). She was to return tomorrow (July 28),” he added.