Transform the dawning of a new lunar calendar into a gourmet oriental occasion and experience an unforgettably flavoursome Chinese New Year of “Red Fire Rooster” on Friday, 27 January 2017 at Bubbles Restaurant from 18:00pm – 22:00pm. Experience ultimate seafood on ice, Peking duck, roasted suckling pig, BBQ live station and Phuket favourites and Chinese treats. Price is only THB 1,588 per person. For more information or reservation, please call +66 76 231 999 or email h8109@accor.com or visit grandmercurephuketpatong.com
Chinese New Year Celebration 2017
Start From: Friday 27 January 2017, 06:00PM
to Friday 27 January 2017, 10:00PM