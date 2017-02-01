PHUKET: The Chinese New Year holidays have generated an estimated B5 billion in spending in Phuket since the festival began on Saturday (Jan 28), a leading tourism industry figure has revealed.

Wednesday 1 February 2017, 09:13AM

Spending was mostly going towards buying offerings for the spirits, merit-making and monetary gifts given to parents and kids, said Thanavath Phonvichai, Vice President for research at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

“Spending during Chinese New Year is up 15% on last year,” Charan Sangsarn, Deputy President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce, told The Phuket News.

“The total expenditure this year totals about B5 billion since the festival began on Jan 28,”he said.

Nearly all the boost in expenditure has been on food at restaurants and hotels, Mr Charan added.

“This has had a very good effect for all mid-range (not high end, not low quality) businesses that appeal to tourists during Chinese New Year,” he said.

However, other businesses were not enjoying the boom, he noted.

“The effect has not been felt by small or local businesses yet because of a lack of transportation options. I think this will change only when genuine public transport options, such as the light-rail project, are operating,” Mr Charan said.

Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and China are providing the bulk of tourist arrivals during the holidays, he noted.

“This information is from hotels, restaurants and tour companies. We will more comrehensive data after the Chinese New Year holidays conclude on Feb 4,” he said.

Mr Charan said the omission of official Chinese New Year celebrations in Phuket had no effect on Chinese tourists spending on the island.

“This has not affected the number of tourist arrivals in Phuket at all. Everything is going well,” he said. “Tourists coming for Chinese New Year can enjoy the activities at the Phuket Old Town Festival from Feb 2-4.”

Thanavath Phonvichai, Vice President for research at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, this week said that the full seven days of the Chinese New Year festival, from Jan 27 to Feb 2, were expected to trigger B54.9bn in spending, up 4.5% from last year and the highest in 10 years.

The higher spending forecast was largely due to the recovering economy, rising incomes, higher farm prices and more expensive products. Spending was mostly going towards buying offerings for the spirits, merit-making and monetary gifts given to parents and kids.

Mr Thanavath said spending was likely to be most active in Bangkok and the central and eastern regions, while spending in the southern provinces, recently hit by widespread flooding, also remained strong thanks to rising rubber and oil palm prices, as well as growing tourism, reported the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

He also said the Chinese New Year was also expected to draw in foreign tourist arrivals, particularly the Chinese.

The university estimated tourism revenue from foreign visitors during the long holiday amounts to B20-30bn, B10bn of which was to be derived from Chinese tourists.

Mr Thanavath said Chinese arrivals are expected to recover in the first quarter after the number contracted significantly late last year following the government's clampdown on zero-dollar tours.

Recovering tourism will help stimulate Thailand's economic growth to an estimated 3-3.3% in the first quarter of this year from 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The UTCC predicted this year Thai economic growth will reach 3.6%.

Mr Thanavath said close monitoring is still needed for Thai economic performance in the second quarter, stimulus from tourism will diminish, which will require the government to speed up disbursement of the mid-year budget to stimulate the economic activities during that period.

As of Jan 22 this year, the ministry reported the number of foreign tourist arrivals totalled 2.23 million, up 6.5% year-on-year, fetching B117bn, up 9.1% from the same period in 2016.