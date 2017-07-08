Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
China's Hainan Airlines launches direct Phuket flights

PHUKET: China's Hainan Airlines has launched a new routes from Haikou, the capital city of Hainan Province, to Phuket. The new flights started on Thursday (July 6).

Saturday 8 July 2017, 11:26AM

“Hainan Island and Phuket are not only similar in the geographical environment, but also have deep civil relations since ancient times. Nowadays, Hainan Airlines will build a new air bridge between Hainan Island and Phuket,” said Hainan Airlines Thailand Region Office General Manager Wu Congye.

“The new Haikou-Phuket route aims to develop the network of direct flights throughout Southeast Asia under as part of the Chinese Government’s Silk Road Economic Belt initiative. It is a challenge and an opportunity,” he said.

Ma Hongcui, Vice Consul General of the Consulate General of China in Songkhla, welcomed the new flights, noting, “The number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand has been increasing. The number was more than four million in 2016 and will continue to increase this year.

“In the past seven years, as a witness, participant and promoter of humanities communication and economic and trade cooperation between China and Southern Thailand, Hainan Airlines’ Phuket office has been developing and innovating with joint efforts and support from all parties.

“We hope that Hainan Airlines and their Phuket office will continue to help to promote more friendly cooperation between China and Southern Thailand under the Belt and Road Initiative by the Chinese government and take the opportunity to support the Thailand 4.0 ‘Smart City’ strategy by the Thai government,” she said.

The new flights between Haikou and Phuket are served by Boeing 737 aircraft.

Flights depart Haikou Meilan International Airport every Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30am and on Saturdays at 6:20am – and touch down at Phuket International Airport at 8:20am.

Flights depart Phuket every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 9:50am, and arrive in Haikou at 1:40pm.

– Zhong Wenhui

 

 
