PHUKET: The Australian Government has appointed Ronald Elliott as its new Honorary Consul resident in Chiang Mai with jurisdiction throughout the provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai and Tak.

Tuesday 17 January 2017, 01:12PM

Ronald Elliott is the new Australian Honorary Consul with jurisdiction throughout the provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai and Tak.

Mr Elliott is a dual Australian-Canadian citizen who has lived in Chiang Mai since 2014.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Mr Elliott was a senior executive with 45 years of experience in policing, critical infrastructure protection and airport security. He has extensive experience working with government organisations in Australia and Canada,” said a release issued by the Australian Embassy in Bangkok today (Jan 17).

Nearly 900,000 Australians visit Thailand every year and there are a large number of Australians resident in northern Thailand.

“Mr Elliott’s appointment will help the Australian Government to continue delivering high quality consular services to Australians in Chiang Mai and neighbouring provinces,” the release said.

“Mr Elliott replaces Michael Walther, who has provided outstanding service to Australia and its people during his tenure as Honorary Consul in Chiang Mai since 2004,” the release added.

The new Australian Consulate in Chiang Mai is located at 195/262 Moo Baan Sansaran 2 (Mod Chic), Soi 2/7 T. Banwaen, A. Hangdong, Chiang Mai 50230. Open 9am to midday, Monday to Thursday (by prior appointment only). Mobile: 091-8576996. Line: aushoncon Email: australianconsulate.chiangmai@gmail.com Website: www.thailand.embassy.gov.au