Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Chevrolet reconfirms new Phuket dealer by year’s end

PHUKET: Chevrolet has reconfirmed that a new dealer will open in Phuket before the end of this year.

The Phuket News

Thursday 6 July 2017, 05:37PM

Piyanuch Chaturaphat (pictured), Sales and Network Director of Chevrolet Sales (Thailand) Limited, said no details could be revealed for now, but assured a new dealer would open in Phuket before the end of the year.
Piyanuch Chaturaphat (pictured), Sales and Network Director of Chevrolet Sales (Thailand) Limited, said no details could be revealed for now, but assured a new dealer would open in Phuket before the end of the year.

The news comes after a staffer told The Phuket News the same news earlier this week, but asked not to be named. (See story here.)

Piyanuch Chaturaphat, Sales and Network Director of Chevrolet Sales (Thailand) Limited, told The Phuket News, “After the centre (in Phuket) closed in May, we suggest (customers) to go the nearby Chevrolet centre located at 60 Moo 2, Phetkasem Rd, Krabi Noi subdistrict, Mueang District, Krabi Province.

”We are afraid that we cannot commit the opening date or timeline of the new showroom,” Ms Piyanuch added.

“We will inform you accordingly once the new showroom details are confirmed. We will inform the press later. This is all the information we can provide to Chevrolet’s clients now,” Ms Piyanuch said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Rorii..like I said, the details have been provided. In any event I fail to see the need for you to understand the reasons for legislative changes in N...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Jor12, and more importantly, no one has AGREED with you. Am I the lazy one, I always prove proof, links etc.. you never do, you only make unsubstanti...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Rorri...read the reply post. If you too lazy to look it up and read it that's not my problem. You also can't understand the geopolitical ra...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Jor12, so ONCE AGAIN, you refuse to back up your comment, this, for you, is a very common pattern, I call you a liar, now prove you are not. Callin...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

That's if they have CCTV in view of the area...Crikey how about they get someone who can actually write correctly in English, must give parents co...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

It sounds like a spoiled boy for me, but good that he did not get hurt, so then no harm has happened, is the money someone is`s ? Or free school a so...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

The CCTV doesn't cover the accident and that's the reason why the are able to make up any story. But fact is many kids from the same class con...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

So I am sure the CCTV will vindicate them fully.. Of course if they dont want to share that with the parents then.... ...(Read More)

‘Samui Times’ to be sued after Koh Tao death story

The woman who owns that website is in UK and could not give a rat's whisker if Thai authorities sue her. She is one of the "Samui Gaggle"...(Read More)

Phuket beer truck driver survives power pole slam

R Sole-''painted by drugged up workers''Another comment with baseless accusations published here....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.