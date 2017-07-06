The news comes after a staffer told The Phuket News the same news earlier this week, but asked not to be named. (See story here.)
Piyanuch Chaturaphat, Sales and Network Director of Chevrolet Sales (Thailand) Limited, told The Phuket News, “After the centre (in Phuket) closed in May, we suggest (customers) to go the nearby Chevrolet centre located at 60 Moo 2, Phetkasem Rd, Krabi Noi subdistrict, Mueang District, Krabi Province.
”We are afraid that we cannot commit the opening date or timeline of the new showroom,” Ms Piyanuch added.
“We will inform you accordingly once the new showroom details are confirmed. We will inform the press later. This is all the information we can provide to Chevrolet’s clients now,” Ms Piyanuch said.
