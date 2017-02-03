Recent Comments

Phuket Governor in face off with Tourism Dept boss over corruption allegations, Patong bar crackdown The Governor said:.."I can conform absolutely that there are no illegal tour guides on Phuket".. That is great news for all illegal tour ...(Read More)

Army in Phuket probes military corruption allegations "Gov Chockchai named the “top five issues” as 1) “organising” Phuket beaches; 2) taxi management 3) encroachment and wastewater managemen...(Read More)

Phuket bars, nightclubs plea for special Patong party zone Good to see some real competition on Bangla Road with 49 baht beers. I doubt that the Patong price fixing committee/cartel will be pleased about this ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor in face off with Tourism Dept boss over corruption allegations, Patong bar crackdown It's all a facade. Because many issues were not discussed or just brushed under the carpet they simply do not exist. Ms. Morakul should have ac...(Read More)

Phuket Smart City Free High Speed Wi-Fi now available Are there here cyber specialists/professionals who are able to confirm or this 'Hosanna' Phuket Smart City Free high speed WIFI is sufficient ...(Read More)