Cheating Frenchman sues Uber for unmasking his mistress

FRANCE: An adulterous businessman in southern France is seeking damages of up to 45 million euros (B1.68 billion) from Uber over his wife’s discovery of his extra-marital rides, his lawyer and a report said this week.

sex, transport, technology,

AFP

Friday 17 February 2017, 05:49PM

The bug in the Uber software was not a one-off case and had been experienced by other users. Photo: AFP
The bug in the Uber software was not a one-off case and had been experienced by other users. Photo: AFP

The man, from the glitzy Riviera area on the southern coastline, claims he once connected to the ride-hailing application via his wife’s phone to request a driver.

Despite using the log-off function, the application continued to send her updates afterwards, revealing his travel history and arousing suspicions about his lover, Le Figaro newspaper said.

The couple have since divorced.

“My client was the victim of a bug in an application,” his lawyer David-André Darmon said after the case was lodged at a court in Grasse in south-east France.

BIS

“There’s a function to disconnect but the session was not disconnected and the bug has caused him problems in his private life,” Darmon added.

He declined to comment on claims in Le Figaro that he had sought damages of 45 million euros, saying only that his client “wished to remain discreet and retain his anonymity”.

The newspaper said the bug in the Uber software was not a one-off case and had been experienced by other users.

Uber said in a statement that it would not comment on the case underway but that the best possible protection of clients’ personal details was a priority.

 

 
