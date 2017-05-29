GOLF: Chanachok Dejpiratanamongkol endured a nervous finish to close with a three-under-par 67, completing a wire-to-wire victory for his maiden Asian Development Tour (ADT) title at the inaugural Phuket Open yesterday (May 28).

Monday 29 May 2017, 12:22PM

The 23-year-old Thai, who held a four-shot advantage heading into the final round, dropped two bogeys in his closing three holes to sign off with a four-day total of 27-under 253, claiming a one-shot victory in the B2-million event.

Newly-crowned Asian Tour champion Rattanon Wannasrichan gave himself a fighting chance for a back-to-back win as he rolled in a birdie putt from one club length on the last to close with a 64 and take second place on his own at the highly-rated Laguna Golf Phuket.

Sutijet Kooratanapisan stole the limelight by producing a magnificent 59 to grab third place on 24-under 256. His sizzling round of 59, highlighted by one eagle and nine birdies, would have been a new record on the ADT if not for the preferred lies ruling in place.

Chanachok, who secured his Asian Tour card at the Qualifying School in January and landed his first professional win on the local circuit in March, continued to make it a season to remember by sealing his first ADT title on home soil this week.

“I got really nervous towards the end, especially after dropping two shots. I didn’t drive the ball well today. I kind of lost my game plan on the last few holes but luckily, I was still able to par the last to secure my title.

“This win means a lot to me. It will give me a lot of confidence heading into the rest of the season. I am also happy because this win will boost my world ranking,” said Chanachok, who shot superb rounds of 62, 61 and 63 before heading into the final 18 holes.

Chanachok took home the winner’s cheque of B300,000 and received six Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, courtesy of his victory. The top-six players and ties will also receive OWGR points based on a sliding scale.

Despite surmounting a strong challenge on the final day with seven birdies against one bogey, Rattanon was gracious in defeat and tipped his hat to Chanachok.

“I played solid again. I tried to birdie the last three holes but 16 was too difficult. I gave myself a good chance by making a great birdie on the last. I am very pleased with the way I played despite missing out on the win,” said the 21-year-old Rattanon, a one-time winner on the ADT.

Meanwhile, local girl Saranporn Langkulgasettrin won the women’s title at the Phuket Open on home soil on Saturday (May 27).

The 17-year-old Phuket native shot a one-under-par 69 in the third round for a total of eight-under 202 to seal a wire-to-wire victory.

Preenapan Poomklai was second on 205 following a final-round 67.

The amateur title went to Kiratriya Fucharoen, 17, who had a total score of 213.

Kiratriya, who was sixth overall, is a member of the Thai team that will compete at this year’s SEA Games in Malaysia.

“I was confident that I would win. I was not worried about the wet conditions as I am a long hitter,” said Saranporn.

“The course is quite far from my home but my family members, particularly my parents, were at the course to give me moral support.”