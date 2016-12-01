PHUKET: Construction of the B20 billion Central Phuket is underway with the mega shopping mall on target to open by Christmas 2017, Central Pattana Co Ltd has confirmed to The Phuket News.

Sunday 4 December 2016, 10:00AM

Work is steaming ahead at the Darasamut Intersection construction site, with the Central Phuket mega-mall on schedule to open for Christmas 2017. Photo: Supatra Sutham

Central Phuket will occupy 111 rai to the south of its sibling and the original Central mall on the island, Central Festival Phuket, located at the busy Darasamuth Intersection.

The two will be linked by pedestrian skybridge complete with a travelator to make the crossing effortless, Dr Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Central Pattana Co Ltd, the dedicated development company for Central construction projects, told The Phuket News.

“Central Phuket will house world-class service and world-class merchandise to serve urban lifestyle (needs) for Thais and foreigners. It will be the only place that will perfect the tourist destination concept, the real ultimate gateway for Phuket,” he boasted.

“Investment for this project is B20 billion. Construction has begun and we expect it to be open for business in December 2017,” Dr Nattakit said.

The mega mall will have parking spaces to accommodate 4,150 cars and more than 4,000 motorbikes, he added.

The mall will be designed into the three main concept areas, Dr Nattakit explained.

“The Mystic Forest, which will cover five rai, will combine modern technology with Thai culture and transform the green area into a magical and heavenly garden. This area will have activities ranging from relaxation to adventure. It is a must visit destination when you are in Phuket,” he said.

The Aquaria zone will house the largest aquarium in the country and, according to Dr Nattakit, the “world’s biggest underwater botanical exhibition”.

The third zone, to be called “Tales of Thailand”, will include a miniature floating market inside the shopping centre offering food and products from every region of Thailand.

“This landmark will display our trademark – our Thainess to the world, and Phuket should be proud to be apart of this creation,” Dr Nattakit said.

“Moreover, this project also include world class entertainment, hangout locations, a premium hotel and an international conference centre,” he said.

A total of 15,000 square metres inside the complex has been earmarked for dining offerings.

“There will be more places to eat to choose from, including bars and bistros, lifestyle restaurants, family restaurants, cafes and bakeries, a food park and takeout food options,” Dr Nattakit said.