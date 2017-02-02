BANGKOK: Arrested drug traffickers have alleged some celebrities and people in high society help hide the assets of alleged drug kingpin Xaysana Keopimpha, Narcotics Suppression Bureau commissioner Sommai Kongwisaisuk said in Bangkok yesterday (Feb 1).

Thursday 2 February 2017, 09:12AM

Detectives arrest Mang Yangkhiri, one of the three Hmong trafficking suspects, at a petrol station on the Mitrapharp Highway in Muang district, Udon Thani, on Sunday (Jan 29). Photo: Narcotics Suppression Bureau

The information was contained in the confessions of three Hmong people recently arrested while smuggling 720,000 speed pills from the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom bordering Laos to the Central Plains area.

Lt Gen Sommai identified the three as Mang Yangkhiri, 38, Kanokwipa Yangkhiri, 38, and Paisert sae Yang, 40, from Phop Phra district, Tak.

They were arrested travelling in pickup trucks in the northeastern province of Udon Thani on Sunday morning (Jan 29). Police found packages of methamphetamine pills (ya bah) hidden in the trucks.

The three suspects were part of the drug network allegedly run by Xaysana, a citizen of Laos and alleged major trafficker. They told police that some well-known people in entertainment and the luxury car business, and some hi-so people, were taking care of Xaysana’s assets in Bangkok, Lt Gen Sommai said.

According to the commissioner, Xaysana had presented himself as a rich Lao man and hosted parties for well-known people in many circles. He later arranged for some of these people he became familiar with to take care of his laundered assets.

Police also learned that Xaysana had about 100 drug networks throughout. Some produced drugs themselves, but were not capable of exporting them like Xaysana, Lt Gen Sommai said.

Police arrested Xaysana at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Jan 19 when he arrived on a flight from Phuket. They believe he is an influential person behind at least three major drug cases in which Malaysians were arrested travelling south with crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) to be smuggled into Malaysia.

