Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Celebrity race driver in trafficking raid spotlight

BANGKOK: Speed racer Akarakit Worarojchroendet, 30, alias Benz Racing, the husband of TV actress Napapa “Patt” Tantrakul, says he will report himself in to Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) police today (Feb 3) to clear up doubts over his alleged connection to the arrested Lao drug kingpin, Xaysana Keopimpha, 42.

corruption, crime, drugs, police, transport,

Bangkok Post

Friday 3 February 2017, 09:03AM

Yesterday (Feb 2), a combined team of more than 450 NSB and Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) officials raided 15 spots in Bangkok and 25 others in other provinces, tracking down assets supposedly linked to the alleged drug lord.

Among the 15 spots raided was a six-storey apartment on Soi Inthamara 51 in Din Daeng district of Bangkok that doubles as a home and a shop selling auto accessories called Area 51, which is owned by Mr Akarakit. .

Police found nothing illegal during the six-hour search, and neither did they find a B20-million Lamborghini car they were looking for, said Lt Col Arnanchak Kanoknoppawat, Deputy Chief of the NSB’s Division 1. The car turned up later in the day.

Police have learnt from suspect Natthaphol Nakkham, alias Boy, who was arrested on Wednesday (Feb 1) in connection with the Xaysana drug network, that the Lamborghini belongs to the drug network but was left in Mr Akarakit’s care, said Lt Col Arnanchak.

A temporary red plate, Tor 5555 Bangkok, was found, but not the car. Two pistols, one with a licence and the other without, were seized, along with about 15 bullets. Other items seized for inspection included six motorcycles. A motorcycle licence plate, 4 Kor Sor 6071 Bangkok, owned by Mr Natthaphol, was also seized.

Police said CCTV footage at the house showed the Lamborghini was driven away by an unidentified man at 9pm on Wednesday, while Mr Akarakit was seen leaving the apartment on a motorcycle about 1am yesterday.

Maj Gen Pornchai Charoenwong, deputy NSB commissioner, said an arrested suspect told them Mr Akarakit had in his possession some cars and motorcycles suspected to have been acquired through drug dealing by Mr Xaysana’s network. He said Mr Akarakit was only a person of interest as more evidence was required to confirm his involvement.

Lt Gen Sommai Kongwisaisuk, Chief of the NSB, said Mr Natthaphol told police Mr Akarakit is trusted by the Xaysana gang to take care of its assets.

Police want Mr Akarakit to come forward with an explanation regarding the information. A media report said police had contacted his parents, who had arranged for their son to report to police today.

If Mr Akarakit can prove his legal ownership of the Lamborghini and other assets, they will be returned to him, said Deputy National Police Chief Chalermkiat Sriworakhan.

Sirinya Sidthichai, Secretary-General of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), said the authorities do not have sufficient evidence to prove Mr Akarakit is connected to the drug network.

Unit - 27

However, if he is later proved to be the caretaker of the gang’s assets, Mr Akarakit will likely face charges of colluding with the network, said Lt Gen Sommai. At this point, he said, ownership of the Lamborghini had been legally transferred to Mr Akarakit.

Police later yesterday seized the Lamborghini after someone alerted them about the car’s whereabouts. It was later found at a garage in Ram-intra area.

Police arrested Xaysana at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Jan 19 when he arrived on a flight from Phuket.

They believe he is an influential person behind at least three major drug cases in which Malaysians were arrested travelling south with crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) to be smuggled into Malaysia.

Police also learned Xaysana had about 100 drug networks throughout the region. Some produced drugs themselves, but were not capable of exporting them like Xaysana, Lt Gen Sommai said.

“Known only as a luxury car broker, Xaysana is actually an important drug dealer who is known not only in Asia but also Europe and Britain. A number of actors and actresses, celebrities and even men in uniform are involved with this drug network,” he said.

In another raid also carried out yesterday in Nonthaburi, he said police detained Chaiwat Chusai with about 20 kilograms of ketamine with a street value of about B13 million.

This suspect allegedly confessed to being hired for B14,000 a month to serve as a caretaker of a house which was was designated as a place to store smuggled drugs before they were distributed to customers.

By day, Chaiwat worked as an ambulance driver for an unnamed hospital, said Lt Gen Sommai, adding that by night he moonlighted as a drug dealer taking the drugs to customers.

Actress Patt, meanwhile, re-posted a Facebook message by her publicist, Keng Brightup. The publicist urged the public to wait for her husband to come forward. Patt should not be disturbed at the moment as she is due to give birth in the next 10 days.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Patong crackdown leaves Phuket entertainment hub deserted

11 and 13 February are Buddha Days. Is there a alcohol ban, are the bars closed?...(Read More)

Patong crackdown leaves Phuket entertainment hub deserted

Flower sellers caring for their children? Why do you just see the parents sitting on motorbikes while their children (age 4-5 years up) are sent off t...(Read More)

Patong crackdown leaves Phuket entertainment hub deserted

It's not only the bar nightlife and entertainment business which will dry out and die. It's a long tail behind !The staff which not has work ...(Read More)

Homeless Phuket man found with B100,000 in cash given temporary shelter, bank account

So pleased he was found and also genuinely disabled. Must have been saving up that money for quite a long time and terrified to being mugged, which so...(Read More)

Phuket garbage pile photos go viral on Social Media

This is something the governors and his vices should take care of instead of showing off in Patong at 1 am,measuring the waterline at the beach and di...(Read More)

Patong crackdown leaves Phuket entertainment hub deserted

Are the governors and Prajuth proud of this action????Of course Its less dangerous then chase a criminal or a drugs dealer who is killing children an...(Read More)

Phuket garbage pile photos go viral on Social Media

Yes, show negative things in phuket to the social media sites. Most of the time, nothing will get done before the government thinks it may damage tour...(Read More)

Phuket tourists warned, but allowed to keep using beach chairs at Kata

If someone put video evidence of police warning tourists to not sit on a chair at the beach (outside the 10% zone) and, put it on facebook, youtube et...(Read More)

Phuket bars, nightclubs plea for special Patong party zone

Anybody taking on a new lease on a Patong bar these days should have their head examined by a qualified medical specialist. Tons of empty bars shows h...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.