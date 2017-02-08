Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Celebrity helped seal Lamborghini purchase

BANGKOK: Celebrity Pai Lik, better known as Pai One Point, approached police to tell them he was in no way linked to drug kingpin Xaysana Keopimpha’s network, after news reports emerged he was in the authorities’ cross-hairs along with other well-known figures.

crime, corruption, drugs, immigration, police, transport,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 February 2017, 08:46AM

Media members interview Pai Lik, alias Pai One Point, son of former cabinet minister Ruangvit Lik and a well-known race-car driver, outside the headquarters of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau. He volunteered for questioning yesterday (Feb 7) in the Xaysana Keopimpha drug gang investigation. A Lamborghini at the centre of the probe is at left. Photo: Pattanapong Hirunard
Media members interview Pai Lik, alias Pai One Point, son of former cabinet minister Ruangvit Lik and a well-known race-car driver, outside the headquarters of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau. He volunteered for questioning yesterday (Feb 7) in the Xaysana Keopimpha drug gang investigation. A Lamborghini at the centre of the probe is at left. Photo: Pattanapong Hirunard

Police announced yesterday (Feb 7) that they were looking for three witnesses believed to have had contact with each other and who were linked to Xaysana’s network: Mr Pai, son of Ruangwit Lik who was a member of the now-defunct Thai Rak Thai Party, Natthaphol “Boy” Nakkham, arrested recently, and speed racer Akarakit Worarojcharoendet, husband of TV actress Napapa “Patt” Tantrakul.

Mr Akarakit’s B20-million Lamborghini landed him in hot water after police suspected it was owned by someone in Xaysana’s network

Mr Pai voluntarily went to police after news reports surfaced of his possible involvement with the gang and connection to the two other witnesses.

He told investigators that he had only met the two when they sought advice from him on purchasing a Lamborghini super car.

As a matter of fact, Mr Pai said, he met Mr Natthaphol twice and Mr Akarakit only once after a friend of his introduced the two to him.

The pair wanted Mr Pai to help them buy the luxury car in exchange for a cut if the purchase went ahead smoothly. Mr Pai said he has not received any money so far.

Mr Pai said he recommended a company selling super cars on Rama III Rd and took Mr Natthaphol to purchase the Lamborghini from the shop. Mr Akarakit did not accompany them.

Mr Natthaphol left a down payment of B5-6 million for the Lamborghini which the police later seized.

Mr Phai insisted that he did not know Xaysana either.

A source said the firm that sold the Lamborghini was Buono Auto Clinic, operated by Natthawat Huangmanee, alias Ek Buono.

Deputy Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) commander Chatri Phaisalsil, meanwhile, said some of the information provided by Mr Natthaphol and Mr Akarakit simply didn’t add up.

Mr Akarakit told police he owned the Lamborghini and he had borrowed B6 million from Mr Natthaphol for the down payment.

He added he already partially paid off the debt he had with Mr Natthaphol, said Maj Gen Chatri.

Running contradictory to his story, Mr Natthaphol claims that he in fact owns the car and paid for it with the money borrowed from Mr Akarakit, said Maj Gen Chatri, who is in charge of the investigation into this case.

Police plan to summon Mr Akarakit later this month for fresh questioning, said Maj Gen Chatri.

The other two witnesses questioned by police yesterday were Thanyarat Wiradech, who lives in Lamphum and owns a Volkswagon car carrying the same Ko Cho 51 Bangkok licence plate shared by the seized Lamborghini, and the owner of the company on Rama III Rd which sold the car.

In another development, the Immigration Bureau confirmed yesterday it ordered a committee on Jan 25 to determine whether one of its officials was part of the network.

A source said the probe found Capt Phattharaphol Thuaythong, a Deputy Police Inspector attached to the immigration office at Suvarnabhumi Airport, admitted that a Thai national had approached him with a request for a special service for Xaysana, who had claimed to be a VIP.

Xaysana was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Jan 19 as he arrived on a flight from Phuket.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Six Phuket jet-ski operators found operating without insurance, fined

As a former Phuket resident, it saddens and angers me when I turn on the news in Australia and see yet another person has died in a jet ski accident ...(Read More)

Aussie boyfriend to face charges over deadly Phuket jet-ski crash

So this guy rents out 2 powerful watercraft to people who, to the best of his knowledge, have absolutely no experience of such potentially deadly vehi...(Read More)

Shots fired as Phuket former French Foreign Legion servicemen pulls gun on Russian tourist

You've got to be kidding, give him a year in a Thai slammer then deport the french scum....(Read More)

Six Phuket jet-ski operators found operating without insurance, fined

Incredible , their licence have to be revoked at time !...(Read More)

Shots fired as Phuket former French Foreign Legion servicemen pulls gun on Russian tourist

Very interesting to see what police will do with the Frenchman carrying illegally a gun in public and shooting twice in the air to intimidate the 2 Ru...(Read More)

Tourism figures forecast growth for 2017

Strange though how tourism numbers just keep increasing year after year? despite all the doom and gloom from the doomsayers?...(Read More)

Sports car linked to drug boss

Silly people...why bother looking into this. We all know nothing is going to come out of it, except that numerous Thai officials will be splitting la...(Read More)

Aussie boyfriend to face charges over deadly Phuket jet-ski crash

I have seen the coverage this incident is getting in Australia. Thailand deserves every bit of negative backlash that comes from this terrible and un...(Read More)

Phuket to Penang visa run van hits sign, goes off-road as driver asleep at wheel

How unfair is this: 1. Foreigners - If you get court riding your motorbike over .05, you'll get locked up for 2 -3 days in a local police stati...(Read More)

Six Phuket jet-ski operators found operating without insurance, fined

Why were the jet skis not confiscated, sold and the money donated to the family of the Tourists who died, towards the expense of taking her body home ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.