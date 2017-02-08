BANGKOK: Celebrity Pai Lik, better known as Pai One Point, approached police to tell them he was in no way linked to drug kingpin Xaysana Keopimpha’s network, after news reports emerged he was in the authorities’ cross-hairs along with other well-known figures.

Media members interview Pai Lik, alias Pai One Point, son of former cabinet minister Ruangvit Lik and a well-known race-car driver, outside the headquarters of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau. He volunteered for questioning yesterday (Feb 7) in the Xaysana Keopimpha drug gang investigation. A Lamborghini at the centre of the probe is at left. Photo: Pattanapong Hirunard

Police announced yesterday (Feb 7) that they were looking for three witnesses believed to have had contact with each other and who were linked to Xaysana’s network: Mr Pai, son of Ruangwit Lik who was a member of the now-defunct Thai Rak Thai Party, Natthaphol “Boy” Nakkham, arrested recently, and speed racer Akarakit Worarojcharoendet, husband of TV actress Napapa “Patt” Tantrakul.

Mr Akarakit’s B20-million Lamborghini landed him in hot water after police suspected it was owned by someone in Xaysana’s network

Mr Pai voluntarily went to police after news reports surfaced of his possible involvement with the gang and connection to the two other witnesses.

He told investigators that he had only met the two when they sought advice from him on purchasing a Lamborghini super car.

As a matter of fact, Mr Pai said, he met Mr Natthaphol twice and Mr Akarakit only once after a friend of his introduced the two to him.

The pair wanted Mr Pai to help them buy the luxury car in exchange for a cut if the purchase went ahead smoothly. Mr Pai said he has not received any money so far.

Mr Pai said he recommended a company selling super cars on Rama III Rd and took Mr Natthaphol to purchase the Lamborghini from the shop. Mr Akarakit did not accompany them.

Mr Natthaphol left a down payment of B5-6 million for the Lamborghini which the police later seized.

Mr Phai insisted that he did not know Xaysana either.

A source said the firm that sold the Lamborghini was Buono Auto Clinic, operated by Natthawat Huangmanee, alias Ek Buono.

Deputy Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) commander Chatri Phaisalsil, meanwhile, said some of the information provided by Mr Natthaphol and Mr Akarakit simply didn’t add up.

Mr Akarakit told police he owned the Lamborghini and he had borrowed B6 million from Mr Natthaphol for the down payment.

He added he already partially paid off the debt he had with Mr Natthaphol, said Maj Gen Chatri.

Running contradictory to his story, Mr Natthaphol claims that he in fact owns the car and paid for it with the money borrowed from Mr Akarakit, said Maj Gen Chatri, who is in charge of the investigation into this case.

Police plan to summon Mr Akarakit later this month for fresh questioning, said Maj Gen Chatri.

The other two witnesses questioned by police yesterday were Thanyarat Wiradech, who lives in Lamphum and owns a Volkswagon car carrying the same Ko Cho 51 Bangkok licence plate shared by the seized Lamborghini, and the owner of the company on Rama III Rd which sold the car.

In another development, the Immigration Bureau confirmed yesterday it ordered a committee on Jan 25 to determine whether one of its officials was part of the network.

A source said the probe found Capt Phattharaphol Thuaythong, a Deputy Police Inspector attached to the immigration office at Suvarnabhumi Airport, admitted that a Thai national had approached him with a request for a special service for Xaysana, who had claimed to be a VIP.

Xaysana was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Jan 19 as he arrived on a flight from Phuket.

