Celebrities to be questioned on Chiang Mai pub attack

CHIANG MAI: A pub brawl in Chiang Mai between the son of a general and TV celebrities looks set to be far from over after police said they would summon the boyfriend of a TV actress and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon ordered authorities to crack down on influential figures.

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 29 November 2016, 08:50AM

Pol Col Sarayuth Sanguanpokai, the acting chief of the Chiang Mai police force, comes out of a meeting on the brawl at the Marlin Sky pub at the Changpuak police station in Chiang Mai. Photo: Bangkok Post / Cheewin Sattha
Pol Col Sarayuth Sanguanpokai, the acting chief of the Chiang Mai police force, comes out of a meeting on the brawl at the Marlin Sky pub at the Changpuak police station in Chiang Mai. Photo: Bangkok Post / Cheewin Sattha

Col Sarayuth Sanguanpokai, the acting chief of the Chiang Mai Police, said after a meeting at the Changpuak police station on Monday (Nov 28) that police would issue a summon order for all witnesses to give statements. The person of interest is Krisna “Ball” Amitsoon, the boyfriend of actress Lakana “Aum” Wattanawongsiri.

Police have interrogated 16 witnesses at the scene and are preparing to take legal action against the attackers. But Col Sarayuth said more would be questioned and police are taking the case without fears of influential figures.

The assault took place at the time when the pub, located in front of Chiang Mai University, claimed its CCTV cameras had been out of order for months.

The brawl began on Friday night when Issrajnuwat Wankwisan, 23, was beaten up by security guards at the pub after he tried to use the washroom. The son of Maj Gen Witthaya, who is the commander of the 38th Military Circle based in Nan, claimed one of the celebrities had ordered the guards to attack him after he protested the toilet blockade.

Among the celebrities was Mr Krisna, a young businessman in Chiang Mai, who is believed to be indirectly involved in the assault.

Nobody has been charged yet as Mr Issrajnuwat is being treated for the injuries at Lanna Hospital. But his father, Maj Gen Witthaya, has said that the case was not over until all attackers are arrested.

As police are waiting for Mr Krisna to give his statements, the Core Hotel in Chiang Mai, of which he is a shareholder, was ordered closed because it did not have an operating licence.

Kaanda Beach Life

Malin Sky manager Tanin Lert-umrungkul told reporters on Sunday that he was the owner of the pub and denied having business relations with Mr Krisna.

But a clip previously posted on YouTube clearly showed Mr Krisna saying otherwise. “This is Malin Sky,” he said with the actress by his side. “What’s Malin Sky?” the actress asked. “It’s my pub in Chiang Mai. Come visit us,” he said.

Police have ordered the closure of the pub and the Chiang Mai Complex, which operates the compound, has terminated the leasing contract with Malin Sky.

Gen Prawit urged Chiang Mai police to find the attackers of the son of the 38th Military Circle without fears of influential persons.

“Influential figures cannot transfer police. Police have to carry out their duties stipulated by the laws,” he added.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
