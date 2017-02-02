La Gritta restaurant is organizing a romantic dinner for guests who are looking for a wonderful dining venue overlooking Patong Bay to treat a loved one on Valentine’s Day, 14 February 2017, at 19:00 until midnight. Chef Patrizia has crafted a tantalising five-course menu for two. Guests will also enjoy the special Valentine's beverage, as well as tea and coffee, to complete the night. The price of a dinner per couple is starting from 4,600 THB++. www.lagritta.com.
Celebration of love on Valentine’s Day at La Gritta
Start From: Tuesday 14 February 2017, 07:00PM
to Tuesday 14 February 2017, 12:00AM