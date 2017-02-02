Celebration of love on Valentine’s Day at La Gritta

Recent Comments

Phuket tourists warned, but allowed to keep using beach chairs at Kata When the sunbeds were there, you couldn't see the beach. As the tide went out, more empty rows were added. The beach chair people took ALL the bea...(Read More)

Phuket bars, nightclubs plea for special Patong party zone As bars and clubs in Bangla area always close around 5 AM, how can mr Preechawude predict that tourist , with closing time bars at 01:00 AM, go to the...(Read More)

Phuket bars, nightclubs plea for special Patong party zone This is not totally correct. They made the bars close at midnight and then closed the clubs like TaiPan at 1am. But the bars on bangla were being clos...(Read More)

Phuket bars, nightclubs plea for special Patong party zone @ Kevin gray: Don't worry, Thai officials just play the 'thai law closing time card' for one night only. It is ment for the restaurant an...(Read More)

Phuket tourists warned, but allowed to keep using beach chairs at Kata They are not just killing the goose that lays the golden egg they are ripping its head off...(Read More)