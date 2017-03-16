Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Celebrating Bellini 1 year

Start From: Friday 17 March 2017, 04:00PM to Friday 17 March 2017, 10:00PM

Double celebration, 1 year of Bellini and the grand opening of Caffe Bellini. All welcome.
Person : Danilo
Address : Chaofa Road West, just North of Home Pro
Phone : 076 384 006
Website : https://www.facebook.com/belliniphuket/?fref=ts
Three men injured, two seriously, when minivan rear-ends Phuket garbage truck

Well said Simon01, lets wait to see what happens! haha Don't hold your breath!...(Read More)

Three men injured, two seriously, when minivan rear-ends Phuket garbage truck

Same thing different day. These mini van drivers are lethal to all other road users. They are un trained, drugged up, drunk, over tired and most unabl...(Read More)

Madrid Fusion Manila to draw world's top chefs to Southeast Asia

Have met some great Filipino chefs, but.......Philippine food is the worst food in asia and should not be dignified with the word "cuisine"....(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

CaptainJack, Just because people could afford the membership doesn't mean they should be ripped off after the fact. These people bought membership...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Table for Two’: Army wants a date with MaAnn over beach restaurant

So where are all this rules from November,6. 2015 ? The mapping out of the designated beach zones is to be carried out under the banner of “Phuket B...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

Kurt: I am a member of Loch Palm and in 2008 there is absolutely no way you played the course for 1,000thb including caddy. Caddy fee alone was 300thb...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

Why can't you leave and find another course or even better still, another country to live in?...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Table for Two’: Army wants a date with MaAnn over beach restaurant

What is he looking proud of his job today, not dangerous enjoying sunny beaches,no clue about beach management but that's not a big deal how peopl...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

Lucky Kurt...21 holes for 1,000 baht...definitely the good'ol days...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Table for Two’: Army wants a date with MaAnn over beach restaurant

Go General Santi! It is about time that Mr. Samran gets called on his fiefdom of BangTao and Surin...two of the most poorly managed beaches on the isl...(Read More)
