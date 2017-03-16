Celebrating Bellini 1 year

Recent Comments

Three men injured, two seriously, when minivan rear-ends Phuket garbage truck Same thing different day. These mini van drivers are lethal to all other road users. They are un trained, drugged up, drunk, over tired and most unabl...(Read More)

Madrid Fusion Manila to draw world's top chefs to Southeast Asia Have met some great Filipino chefs, but.......Philippine food is the worst food in asia and should not be dignified with the word "cuisine"....(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike CaptainJack, Just because people could afford the membership doesn't mean they should be ripped off after the fact. These people bought membership...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Table for Two’: Army wants a date with MaAnn over beach restaurant So where are all this rules from November,6. 2015 ? The mapping out of the designated beach zones is to be carried out under the banner of “Phuket B...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike Kurt: I am a member of Loch Palm and in 2008 there is absolutely no way you played the course for 1,000thb including caddy. Caddy fee alone was 300thb...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike Why can't you leave and find another course or even better still, another country to live in?...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Table for Two’: Army wants a date with MaAnn over beach restaurant What is he looking proud of his job today, not dangerous enjoying sunny beaches,no clue about beach management but that's not a big deal how peopl...(Read More)