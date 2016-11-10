The Greater Phuket Chapter of the American Chamber of Commerce and Angsana Laguna Phuket will celebrate the special day with a festive informal turkey set lunch. Whether you are an American or not, join us for a special meal with your friends or family.The festivities begin at 12noon poolside at Bodega & Grill, with air-con and open-air seating. THB 1,100++ p.p. for food only. Bookings - fbreservation-lagunaphuket@angsana.com or 076 358 500.
Celebrate Thanksgiving at a special AMCHAM event
Start From: Thursday 24 November 2016, 12:00PM
to Thursday 24 November 2016, 03:30PM