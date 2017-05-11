Bodega & Grill will celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday 14th May 2017 by serving up a fantastic selection of Italian-themed favorites as part of its Sunday Brunch.

Every mom will receive an Angsana Spa Voucher valued at B1,500 and food discount at 25% off for the brunch that runs from 12-3.30pm at Bodega & Grill Restaurant.

Treat your mom and enjoy the wonderful variety of dishes, including lobster spaghetti, foie gras, risotto, grilled suckling pig, live pizza and pasta stations and much more.

A generous selection of homemade salads, antipasto platters and authentic Italian gelato flavours will complete the experience.

Bodega & Grill will present a range of Italian wines, and Chandon Sparkling wine, for the Free Flow bar option to the semi-buffet Sunday Italian Brunch.

A non-alcoholic drinks package is also on offer with the buffet, and includes juices, soft drinks and other refreshments.

Complimentary use of the pool is included for all guests enjoying the brunch, and Angsana Laguna Phuket Tree House Kids Club will also be opening its doors to all kids whose families are dining at the buffet.

The restaurant offers comfortable indoor and outdoor seating, with its warm and welcoming atmosphere perfect all year round for casual lunches or intimate dinners.

Bodega & Grill’s exquisite Italian Sunday Brunch runs weekly throughout the season.

The buffet is from 12-3:30pm, with prices starting at B1,650++.

For enquiries or reservations please email Bodega-LagunaPhuket@angsana.com or call 076 358 500.