Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Catching a ‘Big Fish’ in Nai Yang

Set in the grounds of the opulent Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, Big Fish is the perfect place to experience the fresh seafood for which Phuket is famous.

Mark Knowles

Saturday 8 April 2017, 12:00PM

As you enter the resort and make your way towards Big Fish you are treated to a spectacular view – the resorts vast central swimming pool fills the foreground, followed by the pristine sand of Nai Yang Beach and the endless blue of the Andaman Sea stretching to the horizon.

I’m even told that fisherman will often land at the beach to offer their daily catch direct to the chef.

The restaurant offers a choice between indoor, air-con seating and balcony seating to take advantage of the cool ocean breeze.

As it was a particularly sultry Phuket evening, we chose to stay indoors, and took a corner table with pleasant views through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

As we received our menus I noticed a small but important detail – unlike the stiff wooden or metal seats at many resort restaurants, the seats at Big Fish are more like arm chairs, supremely comfortable while still being in the perfect position for relaxed dining. 

To get started we ordered some appitizers – crab cakes, tuna tartare and seafood tom kha and perused the mains while we waited.

The menu lives up to Big Fish’s name and offers a broad selection of seafood, simply prepared and served with a choice of sauces – keeping the emphasis firmly on the taste and freshness of the seafood.

Grilled seafood is the name of the game here and you can choose from Nai Yang squid, tiger prawns, and both Phuket and rock lobster.

There are also grilled whole fish, crispy skinned on the outside and succulent and juicy inside – they include black pomfret, Andaman seabass and red snapper.

The seafood sauces are also well judged not to overpower the seafood and include sweet chilli, spicy lime, lemon butter cream, garlic butter sauce and Big Fish’s signature butter sauce.

Despite the emphasis on seafood, meat lovers are certainly not forgotten. You can choose from a wide variety of cuts of premium Australian beef cooked to your liking and served with a range of sauces.

Each grill selection comes paired with your choice of sides such as gratin potato, mashed potato, French fries, vegetable fried rice or steamed brown rice. 

Besides the grill selection, the menu offers several signature dishes which allow the chef to flex his culinary muscles elsewhere in the kitchen.

BIS

For the vegetarians, or just those looking for something a little lighter, there is a spinach and ricotta tart with flaky puff pastry and an eggplant parmigiana with rich tomato sauce topped with grilled mozzarella cheese.

There is also a classic lobster thermidor, a hearty ‘surf and turf’, and a decadent seafood platter – great for those who want to try a bit of everything.

On the chef’s recommendation I ordered the “overnight” beef short rib, because as all chef’s know, often the best flavour comes from the lesser cuts when they are slow-cooked to break down fat and lock in the flavour. My companion choose the lobster thermidor – having never tried the classic French seafood dish.

Our starters arrived soon after, and bode extremely well for the rest of the meal. The crab cakes were superbly crunchy on the outside and filled with plenty of tasty crab meat – dipped in some freshly made sweet chilli sauce, they were heavenly.

The tuna tartare is a symphony of fresh flavours, chunks of tender tuna and ripe mango, lightly dressed in a Japanese-inspired sesame dressing and some puréed avocado on the side.

The tom kha came in for a special mention from my Thai companion, “I’ve never tasted a tom kha this good!” she exclaimed, and I had to agree.

The creamy, rich coconut soup was intensely packed with flavour and filled with huge prawns and chunks of squid.

The mains were equally impressive, my short rib literally fell of the bone and the tender flakes of meat were smoky on the outside with a deep, well-aged flavour further enhanced by the red wine sauce.

The thermidor, with a good-sized Phuket lobster, was served with just the right amount of hollandaise sauce and my companion concurred that the French do indeed have some good ideas when it comes to cooking lobster.

We decided it was only proper that we should sample a dessert and quickly settled on the caramel tart. It was a good decision – the decadently sweet and creamy caramel was textured with crispy praline almonds and mellowed with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream.

So, if you are looking for relaxing beachside dining experience, a visit to Big Fish is a must.

 

For more information and bookings call 076 625 555 or visit: marriott.com/hotels/travel/hktnb-phuket-marriott-resort-and-spa-nai-yang-beach

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Dead fish not blasted out of water, department says

QUOTE IN THE ARTICLE "Nattaporn Ratanaphan, chief of the marine national park division, also insisted there was no explosion, and said officials...(Read More)

Stockholm truck attack causes 'deaths, many injured'

@ericdekegel,i agree with you.It is ridiculous how many hurdles thais face in getting a schengen-visa and how easy it is for some so called Asylum-see...(Read More)

Stockholm truck attack causes 'deaths, many injured'

Thats the result of letting walking everyone in to schengen without papers,asking anything! But when your thai partner needs a schengen visa they just...(Read More)

Brit expat dead in Phuket from suspected garden electric shock

Don't expect to see any Thai's charged with reckless behavior causing death....(Read More)

Phuket vendors contest Kamala beachfront shop demolitions

Thai people love to encroach on Government land and then fight tooth and nail for what they believe is their right to stay there because they want to ...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

I agree with Thainess. Perhaps it is because taxi and any other public transport drivers are such crooked and thuggish scum bags that when a basic de...(Read More)

Phuket vendors contest Kamala beachfront shop demolitions

Whah Whah Whah...again...same story, different beach. Illegal vendors crying because they became accustomed to having free business rights that they ...(Read More)

No charges for Phuket accident killing Aussie tourist

Isn’t about time that the media and the authorities name the real culprit for Phuket’s high fatal crash rate? It’s not the night. It’s not t...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

Funny story I like to share with other readers: Short while ago I drove Patak Road Karon/Kata. Out of the entrance of a 4-5 star hotel came full spe...(Read More)

Phuket vendors contest Kamala beachfront shop demolitions

Twisting, zigzagging, swerving as ever. Never want to understand and respect the law. Always pulling and pushing. Play the card: ...See, how poor I...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.