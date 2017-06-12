Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Cat-loving golf caddy, 38, found hanged in Phuket

PHUKET: A 38-year-old Thai woman who cared for several cats and worked as a golf caddy was found hanged in a room in Rassada this morning.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 12 June 2017, 03:02PM

Police question people at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Police question people at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Relatives of the woman have told police that they believe the woman committed suicide due to ongoing family problems and money issues.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene of the incident, a worker’s room of Andaman Leisure Phuket Company on Soi Yod Kao Tom, Thepkasattri Rd, Rassada, at 8:30am today (June 12) to find the body of Ms Nongnuch Soisuwan, 38, from Chiang Rai, hanged by a nylon rope from a crossbeam inside the room.

Also in the room were an unknown amount of cats which Ms Nongnuch cared for.

Maj Santi Prakobpran, an inspector from Phuket City Police Station who attended the scene, said, “The worker’s room, which has no official address, was located within the grounds of the Andaman Leisure Phuket Company.

“Ms Nongnuch’s body was found hanged with a nylon rope tied to the crossbeam in the middle of the room. Through inspecting her body it was estimated that she died more than nine hours before we arrived. There were no signs of a struggle on the body or in the room,” he said.

According to a relative of Ms Nongnuch, she worked as a caddy at a golf course in Kathu and her husband works as a technician for Andaman Leisure Phuket Company. They couple had been married for many years and have one daughter who studies in Phuket.

However, recently Ms Nongnutch had quarrelled with her husband many times and he had told her that he did not want to return home.

The relative also told police that Ms Nongnutch had debts and that relatives and friends had tried to give her advice, but she was a quiet person and rarely shared her problems with anyone which was likely to have led to her suicide.

Ms Nongnutch’s body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital where an autopsy was to be performed.  

 

 
