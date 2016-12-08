PHUKET: Residents and businesses along Sakdidet Rd are without water supply today (Dec 8) while workers repair a water mains that was busted by a digger while roadworks were carried out.

Water supply to areas all along Sakdidet Rd, from the Muang Thong Intersection to Cape Panwa (see map) will be affected from 9am to 5:30pm, the Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced in a notice issued this morning.

“The water mains was damaged by a contractor that was careless when repairing Sakdidet Rd,” the notice said.

Areas affected include Soi Porkun, Soi Nikom, Soi Udom Suk, Soi Netthip, Soi Nanachat, Soi Ferngfoo, Soi Ngulerm, Soi Ban Borrae, Ban Ao Nam Bo School and Soi Ao Nui.

For more info call the PWA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634.