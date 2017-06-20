Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Car ploughs into police van in Paris Champs-Elysees ‘attack’

FRANCE: A 31-year-old man on a jihadist watch list rammed a car loaded with guns and a gas bottle into a police van on the Champs-Elysees yesterday (June 19) but inflicted no casualties, in the latest of a string of attacks in Paris, sources said.

crime, police, religion, transport, violence,

AFP

Tuesday 20 June 2017, 09:22AM

Authorities quickly sealed off the world-famous Champs-Elysees avenue after a 31-year-old man on a jihadist watchlist rammed a car loaded with guns and a gas bottle into a police Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP
Authorities quickly sealed off the world-famous Champs-Elysees avenue after a 31-year-old man on a jihadist watchlist rammed a car loaded with guns and a gas bottle into a police Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP

The assailant died in the incident, although investigators offered no immediate details about the cause. There has been no claim of responsibility for the assault.

The attack – which occurred just a short distance from where a jihadist shot dead a police officer two months earlier – was carried out by a man who had been on France’s security watch list since 2015 over ties to “the radical Islamist movement”, sources close to the probe said.

They identified him as Adam Dzaziri, who had been raised in the hard-line Salafi Islamic ideology, and did not have a criminal record.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said a car hit the leading vehicle in a line of police vans as they headed down the Champs-Elysees, near the Grand Palais exhibition hall.

“The security forces have been targeted in France once again,” he said.

Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said the car, a white Renault Megane, caught fire.

Video showed thick orange smoke pouring from the car after the impact as the vehicle sat in the middle of the prestigious avenue which is lined with shops and cinemas.

Police sources said that they found a Kalashnikov assault rifle, two handguns, ammunition as well as a gas bottle in the car.

The “arms, explosives... could potentially blow this car up,” Collomb said. Sources previously said that there were multiple gas bottles in the car.

No police or bystanders were injured in the incident, which occurred near the Grand Palais exhibition hall.

The suspect’s father said that his son “had a registered weapon, he practised shooting”. A source close to the case said the young man had a firearms permit.

Yesterday night police searched the residence the suspect shared with his family in Plessis-Pate, a town about 40 minutes’ drive from central Paris.

The local mayor Sylvain Tanguy said the family was “very discreet and didn’t go out much”.

“You could tell when you saw them in the street that they were very religious,” he said.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident that briefly sparked chaos on the world famous avenue.

“People were running every which way,” said a 51-year-old bystander who gave his name only as Alexandre. “Some shouted at me to get away.”

Police closed two of the Metro stations on the Champs-Elysees, but two hours after the attack tourists were back taking selfies of the Arc de Triomphe and visiting shops.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Collomb said the attack “shows once again that the threat (of an attack) remains extremely high in France”.

The incident occurred almost two months to the day after a policeman was shot and killed nearby in the run-up to the first round of France’s presidential election.

The gunman, Karim Cheurfi, was shot dead by police and a note praising the Islamic State group was found next to his body.

On June 7, a hammer-wielding Algerian man was shot and wounded by police after he struck an officer on the head in front of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, shouting it was in revenge “for Syria”.

He had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in a video found at his home.

Yesterday’s attack was the latest in a string incidents in France and Britain.

Earlier yesterday, a van ploughed into a crowd of Muslims near a London mosque, injuring 10 people. It was the second terror attack this month in the British capital.

Two weeks ago jihadists used a van and knives to kill eight people enjoying a night out around London Bridge. Three of the victims were French.

In May, a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, at a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester.

France remains under a state of emergency imposed after the November 2015 attacks in Paris, when IS jihadists slaughtered 130 people in a night of carnage at venues across the city.

Previous major attacks targeted the Paris offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in January 2015.

A senior police officer and his female companion were both killed by a radicalised man at their home in the Paris suburbs a year ago.

And in July last year, a radicalised Tunisian man killed 86 people as he rammed a truck through a crowd watching Bastille Day fireworks in the Riviera city of Nice.

Tomorrow, the French government is to unveil a new anti-terrorism law, designed to allow the state of emergency to be lifted.

“To those who question the necessity of such laws, you can see that the state of France today necessitates it,” Collomb said.

“If we want to effectively ensure the security of our citizens, we must be able to take a certain number of measures,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Three clubs raided in Pattaya

Working as a spy for the police would be a dream job for some people here.And in a case like this the cheapest way ever to come close to a naked woman...(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

Kurt: I wish you would read an article properly before jumping on your key board to be the first to comment. Nowhere in this article did it state tha...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should travel insurance be compulsory?

There is much talk worldwide about hospitals having a difficult time making enough money to survive. The blame is placed on all the patients that can...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

Where are the thai armored trucks stationed? At safe places, kept clean for parades? Not operational in de deep south of Thailand to give at least th...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

My condolences to the families of the 6 killed soldiers, and I wish the other 4 wounded soldiers a complete recovery. It strikes me that ( accordin...(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

Wow, a tea money affair. Quite interesting and educational. Now Ministry of Education has something to do. It is good that head masters/school direc...(Read More)

Three clubs raided in Pattaya

Sex services? In Thailand? Noo, this must be a misunderstanding.. The lubrication was for massage only, and the condoms a service to the guests to pr...(Read More)

Phuket vendors demand market fence be removed

If it is on my land, than de fence is legal according the thai law. Period. To distinguish the boundary and try to keep the surrounding neat are vali...(Read More)

Volunteer diver dies after installing artificial reef off Phuket

A certified scuba diver makes prior the dive a dive plan, this includes the time needed to rise and remain some time at least 5 meters below the surfa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.