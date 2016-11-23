Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Canadian appointed as new head of UWC Thailand

The Board of UWC Thailand recently announced the appointment of Jason McBride as the new Head of School, commencing in August 2017.

Wednesday 23 November 2016, 04:16PM

Jason McBride is married to Samantha and they have two daughters, Paige, aged 6, and Sienna, aged 5.
Jason is currently the Head of Stratford Hall School, Vancouver, a three-program IB World School and has previously worked in schools in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Mexico and England.

Klaus Hebben, the Chair of the UWCT Board, spoke about the decision to appoint Jason.

“Jason’s appointment represents the culmination of a worldwide search for the right person to lead the school over the next five years and we are honoured that an educator of Jason’s calibre will be joining us.

"He has vast experience of working in international education and a strong philosophical alignment with the UWC mission and values.”

Jason succeeds the current Head of School, Julian Whiteley, who will remain on the Board of UWC Thailand.

Jason adds, “I was drawn to the mission of the United World College movement and believe that there can be no higher purpose than to use education as a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future.

"In a shrinking, interconnected world, our children’s ability to be caring and principled will be essential to bring the world closer together.

“I am excited to see how I can continue the work of the school in bringing the UWC mission to life by building the school culture and practices in support of this idealistic, yet vital aim," he added.

Jason, a Canadian citizen, is married to Samantha and they have two daughters, Paige, aged 6, and Sienna, aged 5.

 

 
