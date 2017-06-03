Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Can you guess what it is?

FISHING: Once again shipmates, welcome aboard.

marine,

Jimmy Stewart

Saturday 3 June 2017, 02:22PM

One of the few fish caught in the month of May.
One of the few fish caught in the month of May.

A few months ago I wrote about the “Kraken”, a fictitious sea monster, which drew a considerable amount of attention, so this month I decided to write about another monster of the deep. A beastie so cleaver it needs brains all over its body. How do you fancy a brain in all your appendages including your reproductive organ?

A beastie with a cloak of invisibility that even Harry Potter would be jealous of and an escapologist who could give lessons to Houdini. Guessed the name yet?

OK, how about a shape shifter that can mimic other species who learns by observation and is totally self-educated, as the female always dies subsequently to looking after her eggs until hatching.

This exceptionally clever animal has its brains distributed throughout its body, try to imagine your arms and legs being able to “independently” touch, feel and taste – your toes in a trifle, a beer in one hand while doing a jigsaw with the other. This would be child’s play for this odyssey of the all the world’s oceans. Guessed yet, me seafairin, swashbuckling, maties?

More clues: For those of you who have been at sea too long, our hatchling even grows up to be featured in the “Shunga” early 19th century Japanese erotic art.

They have three hearts and there are about 300 different species all venomous but only one dangerous to humans.

Now I’ll make it easy for the landlubbers.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Our beastie is related to the oyster and squirts ink as part of its defensive strategy. He/she can fit through very narrow gaps or holes as long as it’s wider than the space between its eyes, hence they are never caught in traps unless they are taken by surprise when stealing bait.

This seagoing cephalopod mollusc, can swim, walk and is jet propelled, it has a powerful break and eight arms, and is a cousin to the squid and cuttlefish. Yes me hearties it’s the Octopus.

But now moving on to some fishing, the scuttlebutt this month has been few and far between possibly due to the weather and the lack of “fishing” tourists, although that jammy dodger Mateus who pulled last month’s Marlin, and the only one who reported in, informed me of a large Sail Fish this month, with some 30+ medium to small Tuna to help fill, once again, Mena 1’s fish box. Good old solid, dependable, timber. I think “If God had wanted us to have fibreglass boats; he would have given us fibreglass trees”.

Well that’s it for this month shipmates, that’s me off for a bit of exercise.

Where you may ask do pirates go to keep fit? O Arrr. It’s got to be off to the - Jim Lad!

Once again, tight lines to all.

Jimmy fishinginphuket.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket consortium to launch bus service as ‘New Year’s gift’

The absence of normal public transportation on Phuket is a picture of ever going on incompetence of Phuket authorities. Initiating, setting up a publ...(Read More)

Brit expat Danny Glass denies Phuket fatal reckless driving charge, seeks donations for legal help

Pauly44,you are swerving.What has this to do with my comment that money plays a pivotal role... everywhere in the world and your answer on it.And agai...(Read More)

Dead sea turtle on Surin Beach likely killed by boat propeller

Rorii...The wound is on the turtle's left side as per the article. For descriptive analysis purposes, I used as a frame of reference when the turt...(Read More)

Murdered billionaire’s sister frets over stalled case

Quite 'transparent' non handling. Officials just shuffle this case from one to another as it is a hot potato. Typical one of the cases on th...(Read More)

Phuket consortium to launch bus service as ‘New Year’s gift’

Gotta laugh at PN commentators. They moan when there is an alleged lack of public transport (or anything else for that matter), and still moan when on...(Read More)

Brit expat Danny Glass denies Phuket fatal reckless driving charge, seeks donations for legal help

Why dream on Eagle? Truth doesn't sit well with you? The world knows how Thailand and it's police force operates, laws are made and broken dai...(Read More)

All About Buddhism: The culture of karma

I’ve encountered the same problem in the past with my TV changing channels by themselves. It wasn’t ghosts or spirits it was my neighbor’s remot...(Read More)

Russian tourist found hanged at Phuket hotel

Lots of foreigners killing themselves in thailand ...(Read More)

Sperm whale carcass found floating off Phuket beach

Rorii,did Kurt specify what kind of beach?No!Did i specify what kind of beach?No!But thank you for informing us,that they dont bury them on crowded be...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.