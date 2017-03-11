Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Can overboard in PYC Race Series opener

YACHTING: Alan Carawardine and his crew on the Asia Catamarans’ Stealth-made Hurricane closed the first race in the Phuket Yacht Club Multihull and Keelboat Race Series 2017 last Sunday (Mar 5) with a “can overboard” manoeuvre.

Chris Husted

Sunday 12 March 2017, 09:00AM

Crew on the Asia Catamarans’ Stealth-made ‘Hurricane’. Photo: Chris Husted
Crew on the Asia Catamarans’ Stealth-made ‘Hurricane’. Photo: Chris Husted

Crossing the start/finish line in Chalong Bay after completing the course around Koh Lone, Hurricane claimed line and race honours and attempted to deliver by tossing much needed relief refreshments to race official Chandran and his assistant in the start boat.

But the drink ended up in the drink.

A first attempt to recover the wayward relief was found fruitless, but a second attempt saw the refreshing flotsam safely back on board, and soon in the welcome hands of Chandra.

The “720” was completed in time for fellow Stealth boat Top Cat to cross the line to claim second place in the Multihull class, with Sahm Roy placing third.

Rob Azzapardi and his motley crew on Stray Cat, fresh back in Phuket, literally sailed into the bay and made it across the start in time to be part of the race and sail the course in light breeze in their renowned leisurely manner.

In the Monohull class, Mig Wehrie’s unassuming but quick Aqua won on corrected time, ahead of Elizabeth Schoch and her crew on Farrgo Express.

SAFE FERTILITY CENTER

The next race day in the series is next Sunday (Mar19). All are welcome to join, regardless of experience.

Meanwhile, scuttlebut is that organisers are looking to hold an off-island rally, either a day-trip or overnight to an outlying island, with points to contribute to the race series tallies.

The race day last Sunday came the day after Phuket Yacht Club’s Open Day, which saw families enjoying a day by the bay and children taking advantage of the bouncy castle and discovering sailing in the supervised dinghies.

For more information, visit PhuketYachtClub.com

http://phuketyachtclub.com

 

 
