Cambodia to hand over Pattaya murder suspect today

THAILAND: Cambodian authorities are expected to hand a man suspected of masterminding the murder of a British national in a sports club car park in Pattaya over to Thai police today (Feb 11), police sources said.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 11 February 2017, 08:40AM

Police are in the scene where Tony Kenway was shot dead in broad daylight while sitting in the driver’s seat of his red Porsche Cayenne GTS outside Sanit Sports Club in Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province. Photo: Treenai Chansrichol
Police are in the scene where Tony Kenway was shot dead in broad daylight while sitting in the driver's seat of his red Porsche Cayenne GTS outside Sanit Sports Club in Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province. Photo: Treenai Chansrichol

The suspect arrested by Cambodian authorities was identified as Toby James Nelham, a 44-year-old British national, an immigration police source said.

Thai authorities were coordinating with their Cambodian counterparts for Mr Nelham’s handover which is expected to take place today.

According to police sources, Mr Nelham is the alleged mastermind behind the killing of Tony Kenway, 39, who was shot dead in broad daylight while sitting in the driver’s seat of his red Porsche Cayenne GTS outside Sanit Sports Club Co in tambon Pong, Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province.

Mr Nelham was a business partner of Mr Kenway’s and certain business conflicts led to the murder, police said.

BIS

Thai police had sought help from their Cambodian counterparts to hunt down several foreigners suspected of murdering Mr Kenway in Chonburi province after they were reported to have fled to the neighbouring country.

Two others wanted under warrants issued by the Pattaya court are Abel Caldeira Bonito, 23, a South African who is the suspected gunman, and an accomplice Miles Dicken Turner, 27, a Briton who allegedly drove the motorcycle that spirited the killer away from the murder scene. The two fled to Cambodia the same day as the murder.

