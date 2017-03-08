Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Buyers of Centara Residence condo file lawsuit

PATTAYA: Miss Thailand 2000 Panadda “Boom” Wongphudee is leading a group of 157 people so upset over five years of construction delays that they filed a complaint with the DSI against the Centara Grand Residence Pattaya.

construction, crime, land, police,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 March 2017, 08:59AM

Panadda ‘Boom’ Wongphudee, a former Miss Thailand who is now an actress, model and businesswoman, says she and 156 others bought units at Centara Grand Resident Pattaya in 2012, but the project is still unfinished and possibly abandoned. Main photo: Instagram/boompannada
Panadda ‘Boom’ Wongphudee, a former Miss Thailand who is now an actress, model and businesswoman, says she and 156 others bought units at Centara Grand Resident Pattaya in 2012, but the project is still unfinished and possibly abandoned. Main photo: Instagram/boompannada

The suit says that the 157 had bought and paid for units in the project, but it was still unfinished, with work apparently halted.

Ms Pannada’s actions forced Central Plaza Hotel Plc, owners of the Centara brand, to back away from the project, claiming the company has a licensing agreement but no involvement in the unfinished construction project.

The Australian educated “Boom”, who has been an actress and businesswomen since her year as Miss Thailand, filed the complaint yesterday (Mar 7) with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) against the developer of the mixed-use Centara Grand Residence Pattaya project after the company called a halt to construction at what many in Pattaya call an eyesore.

The suit names Tulip Group (Bazis Development Co). The firm has been advertising an “iconic” Centara Grand Residence at Jomtien, and selling units since at least 2012.

Ms Pannada said she was convinced to buy a condo unit for B20 million because of this architect’s drawing. Tulip Group is a Pattaya-based firm with Israeli roots. The CEO and founder is Kobi Elbaz.

It introduced Centara Grand Residence in September, 2012, as a condominium project on 10 rai in Pattaya’s Na Jomtien area. Mr Elbaz said that when completed in 2014, it would comprise 283 condominium units worth B6.4 billion and 200 hotel rooms operated by the Central Plaza Hotel Group’s Centara chain. It still has not been finished.

Mr Elbaz claimed after a project pre-launch in December, 2011, that the group sold 55 units worth B550mn. Some 80% went to Thai buyers, followed by Russians and Americans.

Central Plaza Hotel Plc, which manages the Centara hotel brand, said immediately after the suit was filed that the company has only a licensing agreement with the Tulip Group to use the Centara Grand brand for the project and had been contracted to manage the hotel after it was completed.

The group denied any involvement in building or selling units in the Jomtien project.

“The company is not the owner of the project and is not involved with the sales management side,” it said.

Coast Beach Club

The company says a clear disclaimer appears in all promotional materials for the condo part of the project which says “Centara Grand Residence, Pattaya is being developed and sold by the developer, Tulip Group (Bazis Development Co) and not by Central Plaza Hotel Plc or its affiliates.

“Centara has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statement of representations made herein, and Centara is not part of, or an agent for the developer and has not acted as a broker in connection with the sale of Centara Grand Residence Pattaya. Neither Central Plaza Hotel Plc nor its affiliates, employees or representatives make any warranties or representations in respect of the project,” the disclaimer says.

The company said it regretted the situation and sympathised with buyers.

News that the project is in trouble emerged only recently, observers said. The developer could not be reached for comment.

The group of buyers said they bought units off-plan at prices ranging from B2mn to B35mn per unit. They estimated the damages they had suffered at B500mn.

Boom said she booked a B35mn unit in 2012, convinced by the ads and condo plans.

The owner offered her a price cut to B20mn for her unit in exchange for her acting as the project’s presenter. She accepted the offer and signed a contract.

Months later, she said the owner chatted with her online, made advances to her and asked her to go out with him at night. “I thought it was suspicious so I cancelled the presenter deal and asked for a return of the deposit of B2.5mn,” she said.

But the project owner returned only B1.8mn, saying some of the money had been invested in a business in Singapore, Ms Panadda said.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

Obviously beach-goers on our public beaches should be able to bring their own umbrellas and put them where-ever they want. Obviously. The problem c...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Was told by a official that they are shocked by the world wide commotion about how Phuket officials handled the Russian woman fish bread feeding case....(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

I was wondering, all these fish tanks in Patong were tourists put their feet in ( full of bacteria) and let the fish eat the dead skin, is that thai l...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Rorri: This is from the content above: The woman was shown a copy of posters placed across the island warning of the rules....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration frees Russian ‘fish-feeding’ criminal, no blacklist required

One thing surprises my, not one official, and I am taking as high as ol' cha cha, sits back and allows this fiasco to go on, why didn't anyon...(Read More)

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

Now, just what would happen if a tourist/expat dared to take their own lounger, or umbrella, I just have to say it, this idea was thought up by an utt...(Read More)

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

People have been bringing their own chairs/umbrellas to Nai Harn for a long time and to this day continue to do so... all outside of the 10% zones. T...(Read More)

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

In Kata the 10% zones are already growing to 30% ++ in only 1 week....(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Rorri...check out previous photographs that have appeared in previous articles, or go for walk and check them out. If you can't find them, get som...(Read More)

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

ha ha ha it will be only a matter of time till war break out between beach lounger vendors and tourist with own beach gears. who will be treten by who...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.