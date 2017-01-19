Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Buddhist office urges ex-abbot to surrender

BANGKOK: The National Office of Buddhism (NOB) is attempting to encourage Phra Dhammajayo, the embattled former abbot of Wat Phra Dhammakaya, to turn himself in to officials in the money laundering case associated with the multi-billion-baht Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative embezzlement scandal.

crime, corruption, police, religion,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 19 January 2017, 09:13AM

The Cetiya at Wat Phra Dhammakaya as seen at night. The top part of the structure is carpeted with 300,00 golden statues of the PraDhammakaya. Photo: Horsemilk/Wikipedia
The Cetiya at Wat Phra Dhammakaya as seen at night. The top part of the structure is carpeted with 300,00 golden statues of the PraDhammakaya. Photo: Horsemilk/Wikipedia

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Ormsin Chivapruck, who oversees the NOB, acknowledged this yesterday (Jan 18) after being asked if he had assigned the NOB to negotiate with Wat Phra Dhamakaya regarding the arrest warrant issued for the monk.

The NOB was trying to convince the monk to surrender to officials, in an approach designed to avoid the use of force which it is feared could harm Buddhism, said Mr Ormsin.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, also chief of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon have emphasised they do not want to see violence in the handling of the Dhammajayo case.

Mr Ormsin said the government is exploring ways to minimise any negative impacts of the handling of the Dhammajayo case.

On Tuesday (Jan 17), Gen Prawit chaired a meeting of the state organisations involved.

After the meeting he said no plan to enforce the arrest of Phra Dhammajayo was discussed and the concerned agencies were doing their jobs.

Lemongrass House

Among the organisations attending the meeting on Tuesday were the Department of Religious Affairs, the NOB and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Justice Minister Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana, who also attended the meeting, said the DSI was assigned as the lead agency in the handling of the money laundering case against Phra Dhammajayo.

Two options adopted for implementation were to continue to encourage the monk to surrender or else the DSI would have to find other ways to bring him to face the charges. He did not specify which methods might be adopted.

The monk is facing charges of colluding to launder money, money laundering and receiving stolen property.

Asked if the prosecution would be unable to proceed with the indictment without Phra Dhammajayo surrendering or being detained, Mr Suwaphan simply said he believed the prosecution could continue because three out of all five suspects wanted in this case had now been detained.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 19 January 2017 - 11:28:57

The top part of the Wat, carpeted with 300,00 golden statues, THAT is a disgrace to thai buddhism and the poor part of the thai population.
Demolish this law disobeying sect complex, and use everything what has value for education of children of poor people.

The Phuket News

Sir Burr | 19 January 2017 - 10:43:16

"The NOB was trying to convince the monk to surrender to officials, in an approach designed to avoid the use of force which it is feared could harm Buddhism, said Mr Ormsin"

In other words, the sight of Buddhist monks resorting to violence would be a scandal.

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

Kurt: Where does it state in this article that he was a sergeant? No the normal rank for a pilot is not lieutenant.... sergeant and lieutenant are ra...(Read More)

Air pollution: No time to breath easy

@ Taxi Mafia: It is the thai thinking,...." I do what I want, not give it a thought or I disturb others".. Is the same as they do fire work...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Pauly44: My properties, the land they sit on and some small unoccupied plots of land are owned by my company. I am the director and sole signatory and...(Read More)

Buddhist office urges ex-abbot to surrender

The top part of the Wat, carpeted with 300,00 golden statues, THAT is a disgrace to thai buddhism and the poor part of the thai population. Demolish ...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

Sir Burr, from your residence to noticed a plane flying in northern direction. As you can't see from south part of Phuket planes landing at Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Lets see if dear editor publishes this comment then! Of course you have Swerv, you do know you are only permitted to legally own 49% of that compa...(Read More)

Buddhist office urges ex-abbot to surrender

"The NOB was trying to convince the monk to surrender to officials, in an approach designed to avoid the use of force which it is feared could ha...(Read More)

Air pollution: No time to breath easy

Good topic. Why is anyone allowed to start fires in residential area's in Phuket? Why are they allowed to burn hazardous materials which pro...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver’s licence suspended for six months

What was the result of his blood tests? What speed was he travelling at?...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Joe 12 your comment is meaningless?? There is no point at the end of your idiotic spray and incase you missed it no foreigner may MAJORITY own land in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.