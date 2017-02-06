Bubble Valentine's Party

Start From: Tuesday 14 February 2017, 08:00PM
to Tuesday 14 February 2017, 12:00AM
Mon.
Tue.
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Sat.
Sun.
300 THB including a complimentary bubble drink for single Or a special bubble bottle for couple.
How long did they get locked up for? What was the punishment, if any?...(Read More)
Police believe, believe, believe, always before investigation is done.
Wow, what a impact!
I believe the driver was drunk and speeding. Not using se...(Read More)
@Sir Burr, what kind of license a thai speedboat driver and longtail tourist boat driver needs?...(Read More)
@Capt B.
Incorrect.
You need a second class helmsman's license....(Read More)
We don't need Eva Joly here as there is no corruption on Phuket. Inspector Jacques Clouseau would be the obvious choice to lead any investigation ...(Read More)
I was there at that very moment when she and her partner arrived at Kata Beach. my heart goes out to the deceased, her partner and all the people who...(Read More)
Could have been drunk as a skunk at 4:30am and/or speeding probably more likely so lost control even if the tyre popped but any lame excuse will do as...(Read More)
In Thailand it is law that the person operating the Personal Water Craft must have a Thai Captain's Certificate or internationally recognized Capt...(Read More)
People can go to Surin or Laem Sing where you can do anything you want. The laws do not apply up here... except sometimes...but usually not. I think...(Read More)
Yes you can drink beer on the beach, But this greedy vendors are NOT a Law to sell beer or food or nothing on the beach in Thailand, and I am very ver...(Read More)