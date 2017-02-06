Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Bubble Valentine's Party

Start From: Tuesday 14 February 2017, 08:00PM to Tuesday 14 February 2017, 12:00AM

Bubble Valentine's Party

300 THB including a complimentary bubble drink for single Or a special bubble bottle for couple.
Person : Reservations
Address : XANA Beach Club
Phone : 076 358 500
