Phuket's most renowned Sunday Brunch with a fantastic assortment of some of the world’s favourite cuisines featuring creative cuts straight off the hot charcoal grill to freshly sliced sashimi and maki rolls, oysters served with your choice of lemon or shallot vinegar and a plethora of other dishes including cheeses, cold-cuts and barbequed lobster. Free-flow drinks packages from 2,050THB++ Kids get 50% off food, play in the family pool, joy in Coliseum Garden's Bouncy Castle & inflatable water balls.
Brunch a tradition of weekend dining in Phuket
Start From: Sunday 4 December 2016, 12:00PM
to Sunday 25 December 2016, 03:30PM