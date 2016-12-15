Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Briton charged after fatal crash on Koh Samui

SURAT THANI: A Briton was detained and charged shortly after a Ford Everest rammed into a motorcycle on Koh Samui, killing the two riders, and then speeding off with the wrecked scooter trapped beneath it.

Bangkok Post

Thursday 15 December 2016, 09:07AM

The damaged Ford Everest, after the fatal crash on Koh Samui on Tuesday night (Dec 13). Photo: Khontai.com Facebook via Bangkok Post
The damaged Ford Everest, after the fatal crash on Koh Samui on Tuesday night (Dec 13). Photo: Khontai.com Facebook via Bangkok Post

The Ford Everest, with a Surat Thani licence plate, was stopped two kilometres from the scene of the crash. The wreckage of a Fino motorbike was found wedged beneath the seven-seat vehicle, Thai media reported yesterday (Dec 14).

Police said the driver, Nicholas Edward, 41, a British national, appeared drunk when they managed to stop his vehicle following a chase.

The crash occurred on Thaweeratpakdi Rd on Koh Samui around 10pm on Tuesday (Dec 13). 

Witnesses told police the vehicle overtook a van and crashed head-on with a motorcycle heading to tambon Bo Phut. The impact threw the two men on the bike on to the road. The driver of the car then sped away.

The victims were identified as bike rider Khamnueng Srimaya, 56, and Somchai Sae Jong, 56, the pillion passenger.

Mr Nicholas told police he was returning home from a party at a hotel and was not aware his car had hit the motorcycle.

Police initially charged him with reckless driving causing death. He was taken away for an alcohol blood test.

Read original story here.

 

 
