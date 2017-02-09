Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

British MPs approve bill to start Brexit

UNITED KNGDOM: British MPs yesterday (Feb 8) overwhelmingly backed a bill empowering Prime Minister Theresa May to start negotiations on leaving the European Union, bringing Brexit a significant step closer.

economics, politics,

AFP

Thursday 9 February 2017, 09:07AM

MPs approved the Brexit bill, which would allow the government to trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty and formally begin two years of exit negotiations, by a margin of 498 to 114. Photo: PRU/AFP
MPs approved the Brexit bill, which would allow the government to trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty and formally begin two years of exit negotiations, by a margin of 498 to 114. Photo: PRU/AFP

Members of the House of Commons voted by 494 votes to 122 for a law enabling May to trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, which begins two years of talks on pulling out of the 28-nation bloc.

“We’ve seen a historic vote tonight – a big majority for getting on with negotiating our exit from the EU and a strong, new partnership with its member states,” said Brexit minister David Davis.

The unamended two-clause bill now moves to the House of Lords, where there may be more opposition from unelected peers – and where May’s Conservative party does not have a majority.

But its passage through the Commons, where two-thirds of MPs had campaigned against Brexit ahead of the June referendum, puts May on course to begin the withdrawal process by the end of March, as she has vowed.

The referendum result sent shockwaves around Europe, spooking investors and raising fears for the future of the EU itself.

In the early weeks, there was speculation that pro-European lawmakers might try to delay or even stop the Brexit process.

May initially sought to bypass parliament, prompting an appeal to the Supreme Court that last month ruled she must obtain their approval to trigger Article 50.

But during five days of debate on the resulting government bill, it became clear that most MPs would not stop the process – even if some warned that leaving Europe’s single market could be disastrous.

The opposition Labour party and the smaller Scottish National Party (SNP) tabled amendments demanding guarantees on market access, workers’ rights and those of EU citizens in Britain.

Each was defeated, although during the process the government was forced to promise lawmakers a vote on the final Brexit deal before it is concluded.

Labour imposed a “three-line whip,” a tough disciplinary measure ordering its MPs not to oppose the legislation, ensuring it would pass.

But some 52 Labour MPs rebelled in yesterday’s vote, including business spokesman Clive Lewis who resigned shortly beforehand, bringing a fresh headache for embattled leftist leader Jeremy Corbyn.

After two-thirds of Labour voters backed Brexit, many of them driven by concerns over mass immigration from the rest of the EU, Corbyn decided his party could not block the process.

“Real fight starts now. Over next two years Labour will use every opportunity to ensure Brexit protects jobs, living standards and the economy,” Corbyn wrote on Twitter following the vote.

But he was swiftly reprimanded in a reply by SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon: “How? You’ve just handed the Tories a blank cheque. You didn’t win a single concession but still voted for the bill. Pathetic.”

SNP lawmakers voiced their frustration during yesterday’s vote by singing Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy”, the EU’s anthem, before being told off by Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

But the outcome was celebrated by Brexiteers such as Nigel Farage, former leader of the UK Independence Party.

“I never thought I’d see the day where the House of Commons overwhelmingly voted for Britain to Leave the European Union,” he wrote on Twitter.

Liberal Democrat lawmaker Nick Clegg, the former deputy prime minister, said the vote would allow the government to pursue its aim of a hard Brexit, which will see Britain pull out of the single market.

“There is no mandate for the hardest of hard Brexits the government favours, which risks leaving us poorer, weaker and more isolated,” he said.

May has promised to prioritise controlling migration in the Brexit negotiations, even if that comes at the expense of giving up membership of Europe’s single market and its 500 million customers.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Shots fired as Phuket former French Foreign Legion servicemen pulls gun on Russian tourist

How can tourists feel safe in Phuket when there are crazy ex-serviceman carry illegal firearms on the streets?...(Read More)

Shots fired as Phuket former French Foreign Legion servicemen pulls gun on Russian tourist

Col Peerayuth from Patong Police is personally handling the case and they are "coming down hard against crime in Phuket, especially with regard t...(Read More)

Phuket police set to formally charge Aussie jet-ski driver

I bet if a thai jetskidriver had killed this poor girl,all people complaining now that the aussie guy get charged for reckless driving,would demand a ...(Read More)

Chiang Rai woman, 47, found dead in alleged Phuket suicide

Poor soul...may she find peace and serenity at last....(Read More)

Phuket immigration confirms server issue with 90-day online reporting

I have never been able to report using their website. I started reporting by mail. At first my copy of the reporting slip would show up in in the mail...(Read More)

Phuket immigration confirms server issue with 90-day online reporting

Last time i used that website was fore 22 mount ago, after that it`s closed.I hope PW can take some call to Bangkok and try to get some answer ?....(Read More)

Phuket immigration confirms server issue with 90-day online reporting

This website's been like this for so long I gave up ages ago. Its not an option as it doesn't work & Immigration obviously aren't goin...(Read More)

Six tunnels touted in revamped Phuket light-rail plans

Please can they put a few B100,000 aside to replace the terrible dirt roads running off of Saiyuan road, some with ruts 40 cms deep, with concrete roa...(Read More)

Phuket immigration confirms server issue with 90-day online reporting

Many authority telephones on Cyber & Internet Hub Island of Phuket are not working. ..."Providing you a number doesn't say we answer and...(Read More)

Phuket police set to formally charge Aussie jet-ski driver

I do believe Mr Keating will require the services of an International Maritime Lawyer. Competent ones are available in Phuket....(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.