THAILAND: Officers of the Guardia Civil in Ibiza, Spain, have detained a 46-year-old Briton wanted by Thai police for the grisly murder of a woman in 2014.

Friday 9 June 2017, 08:33AM

Shane Looker was photographed at immigration when he entered Thailand in late 2014. He reportedly fled the country via the Malaysian border after Laxami’s butchered body was found in November of that year. Photo: Royal Thai Police

Shane Kenneth Looker, 47, was being held by Spanish police who will await extradition papers from Thai authorities, the Euro Weekly News reported early today (June 9).

He is wanted in connection with the murder and butchery of bar girl Laxami “Pook” Manochat, reportedly his girlfriend.

Her dismembered body was discovered stuffed into a suitcase and floating in the Mae Klong River in Kanchanaburi on Nov 13, 2014.

Thai authorities issued an international arrest warrant through Interpol for Looker, after he was identified on CCTV as leaving a bar on Sukhumvit Rd on Nov 1.

It was the last time she was seen before her body was discovered.

