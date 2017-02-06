Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Brady fairytale as Patriots fightback seals Super Bowl

AMERICAN FOOTBALL: Tom Brady inspired the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history as the New England Patriots stunned the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime today (Feb 6).

Monday 6 February 2017, 11:10AM

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP

Brady became the first quarterback in history to win five Super Bowls after the Patriots overturned a 28-3 third quarter deficit to snatch a sensational victory at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Brady, 39, collapsed to the turf with emotion after James White burrowed over from close range to score the winning touchdown on the opening drive of overtime.

It completed an incredible comeback for the Patriots, who had looked dead and buried after the Falcons scored three first half touchdowns and an early score in the third quarter to power 25 points clear.

No team had ever come back from more than 10 points to win the Super Bowl before, and the Patriots looked to be heading for a crushing defeat as the Falcons ran riot.

But Brady, who had looked a pale imitation of himself for much of the game, suddenly fired into life in the second half to produce a performance that will go into National Football League folklore.

The Falcons, who had gone into the game boasting one of the most potent offences in history, were left distraught and still waiting for their first ever Super Bowl.

They had appeared to be roaring to the championship with quarterback Matt Ryan pulling apart the Patriots in the first half.

The Falcons scored touchdowns through Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper before Robert Alford picked off Brady for an 82-yard interception score.

The Patriots could only muster a Stephen Gostkowski field goal to go into half-time 21-3 down.

A shell-shocked Brady looked bereft after his interception blunder and it got worse for the Patriots early in the third quarter.

The misfiring Patriots offence again squandered their next possession and Atlanta were back on the charge, powering forward with a nine-play drive that ended with Ryan lobbing a six-yard pass to Tevin Coleman for a touchdown.

New England grabbed what looked like a consolation score when Brady found running back White to make it 28-9.

But Gostkowski missed the extra point afterwards, and it seemed as if all Atlanta had to do was ride out the clock.

But a further Gostkowski field goal made it 28-12 and when Brady hit Danny Amendola for a six-yard touchdown, with a successful two-point conversion to follow, it had suddenly become a one-score game.

Now the Falcons were flustered and a crucial drive faltered and the Patriots won the ball back.

Brady marched his team up-field and White scampered in from one yard to make it 28-26. Another two-point conversion followed to make it 28-28 and take the game to overtime for the first time in history.

The Patriots won the toss and elected to receive and with momentum clearly on their side, there was only going to be one outcome.

Brady, just as he had done in his first Super Bowl victory in 2002, nervelessly led his team up-field and soon they were camped on the Atlanta line.

It was left to White to score his third touchdown of the night to clinch an amazing victory.

 

 
