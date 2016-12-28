PHUKET: A 14-year-old boy is dead and his 14-year-old boy friend is in hospital for cerebral haemorrhaging after a chase through Phuket Town resulted in the motorbike they were riding slamming into a car at Saphan Hin last night (Dec 27).

Wednesday 28 December 2016, 06:31PM

Police were alerted to the accident at 9:40pm.

When officers led by Lt Col Chalaew Taihu of the Phuket City Police and rescue workers arrived, the two boys were unconscious, with a yellow-green Honda Wave motorbike on the road nearby.

Also nearby was a white Toyota Vios with damage to its front-left wing.

At the scene, 19-year-old Kanut Damchaer told police that he was the owner of the green-yellow motorbike on that the two boys were riding.

“He explained that he reported to police this morning that his motorbike disappeared from his rented room near Rajabhat University Phuket last night,” Col Chalaew said.

“His friend later told him that they saw somebody riding his motorbike, so they went out looking for it. They later saw the boys riding on the motorbike and started chasing them, but the boys did not stop.

“Then the boys crashed into the car,” Col Chalaew said.

Rescue workers rushed both boys to Vachira Phuket Hospital. One boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital; the other one remains under medical care for bleeding on the brain, Col Chalaew added.

The boy who survived the crash told police that he borrowed the motorbike from a friend and that he didn’t know that it was stolen, Col Chalaew said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident and into the claim that the two 14-year-olds did not know the motorbike had been stolen.