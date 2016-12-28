Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Boy, 14, dead in stolen bike crash

PHUKET: A 14-year-old boy is dead and his 14-year-old boy friend is in hospital for cerebral haemorrhaging after a chase through Phuket Town resulted in the motorbike they were riding slamming into a car at Saphan Hin last night (Dec 27).

transport, crime, death, accidents,

Wednesday 28 December 2016, 06:31PM

Police were alerted to the accident at 9:40pm.

When officers led by Lt Col Chalaew Taihu of the Phuket City Police and rescue workers arrived, the two boys were unconscious, with a yellow-green Honda Wave motorbike on the road nearby.

Also nearby was a white Toyota Vios with damage to its front-left wing.

At the scene, 19-year-old Kanut Damchaer told police that he was the owner of the green-yellow motorbike on that the two boys were riding.

“He explained that he reported to police this morning that his motorbike disappeared from his rented room near Rajabhat University Phuket last night,” Col Chalaew said.

Zurich Bread

“His friend later told him that they saw somebody riding his motorbike, so they went out looking for it. They later saw the boys riding on the motorbike and started chasing them, but the boys did not stop.

“Then the boys crashed into the car,” Col Chalaew said.

Rescue workers rushed both boys to Vachira Phuket Hospital. One boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital; the other one remains under medical care for bleeding on the brain, Col Chalaew added.

The boy who survived the crash told police that he borrowed the motorbike from a friend and that he didn’t know that it was stolen, Col Chalaew said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident and into the claim that the two 14-year-olds did not know the motorbike had been stolen.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police demand cooperation from new temple abbot

The new sect abbot of Dhammakaya yesterday ( 27 dec) refused cooperation. He puts police demands aside. This new abbot too, must have very high con...(Read More)

Tourism ministry launches certification for safe, quality operators

Many tourists are in the hands of touts, taxis, illegal guides and illegal tourism businesses which are competiting unfairly with legally registered b...(Read More)

Tourism ministry launches certification for safe, quality operators

A great initiatve. Let's hope it works out well. It need a lot of trained tourist department staff with the right mind setting and good training ...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines in clear view

We've just been fined 500 Baht for 'obstructing traffic' actually parking behind other scooters in a roadside scooter parking area in Cher...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Rorii...I don't need to know what she meant. My piece was addressing the meagre "facts" as presented by ACPhuket who asked for "......(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Christy...well there ya go. You're like everyone else, including PN, who whinge about the road toll, no helmets, speeding etc etc. yet no-one does...(Read More)

Phuket Governor repeats warning to illegal hotels: register, or face legal action

Kurt...read the act to see who is responsible for the implementation of the Act, that way you can make informed comments. Can't make head nor tail...(Read More)

Police ID foreigner found dead off Pattaya

Kurt...look up the meaning of belief..."an acceptance that something exists or s true, especially one without proof." Cant understand what a...(Read More)

Passenger severely injured when 18-wheeler loses control on Phuket road

"I lost control on a curve because the road was wet from rain." should be tattooed across the forehead of everyone. No one ever drices too ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.