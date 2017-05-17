CHARITY: Calling all sports fans and enthusiasts.

Wednesday 17 May 2017, 06:13PM

The boxing gloves signed by former WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao.

The Drunken Leprechaun Phuket’s 2nd year anniversary is approaching and they are delighted to announce that they will be holding a silent auction for an authentic pair of boxing gloves signed by former WBO welterweight champion “Manny Pacquiao”.

To register a bid please contact The Drunken Leprechaun Phuket Facebook page or email Events.PhuketPatong@swissotel.com and include your bid and contact details.

Bidders will receive confirmation of their bid and will also be informed if they have been outbid at any time.

The winner of the silent auction will be announced at 6pm this Sunday (May 21).

All proceeds raised from all activities celebrating The Drunken Leprechaun Phuket's 2nd year anniversary will be donated to “The Destination Kids Foundation”.

This is an opportunity not to be missed, happy bidding!