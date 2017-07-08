Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton back in eighth

FORMULA ONE: Valtteri Bottas has taken the second pole position of his career at the Austrian Grand Prix for Mercedes, shading Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by less than a tenth of a second.

transport,

Michael Lamonato

Saturday 8 July 2017, 09:41PM

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton Only managed eighth on the grid. Photo: Mercedes AMG Petronas
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton Only managed eighth on the grid. Photo: Mercedes AMG Petronas

Bottas started qualifying knowing he was likely to be Mercedes’s lead qualifier because teammate Lewis Hamilton was carrying a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change.

The hamstrung Briton needed to set the fastest time to start from a best-case scenario sixth and amongst the front-runners, but a scruffy series of laps put him out of contention and left Vettel and Bottas to a private duel.

The gap between the Finn and the German was 0.042 seconds after their first attempts, but neither was able to improve on their second laps when Romain Grosjean’s Haas stopped on track, triggering yellow flags and neutralising the session.

“It feels good, you know,” Bottas said. “I really enjoyed driving here.

“The car was getting better and better as the grip was coming up. The lap was not quite perfect, but good enough.

“It should be an interesting fight tomorrow. The target is not less than winning for us. I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Sebastian Vettel was happy to qualify second – critically ahead of his championship rival Hamilton and perhaps too because Ferrari appeared to be lagging behind Mercedes in recent races, particularly in qualifying.

“Not quick enough, but I was very happy,” Vettel summed. “The car was really good in the last qualifying [session].

C and C Marine

“I was hoping for a last run, but a bit of an anticlimax with the yellow flag.

“The car’s been really phenomenal, so I’m really looking forward to tomorrow – should be a good race.”

Hamilton was subdued in defeat, knowing he will start from eighth on the grid and amongst the midfield cars.

“I just didn’t hook it up when it came to Q3,” he said. “Congratulations to Valtteri, he did a fantastic job.”

Kimi Räikkönen qualified a distant fourth, more than half a second off pole and 0.4 seconds behind Hamilton, but will gain a place from Hamilton’s penalty.

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen set the fifth and sixth fastest times at the team’s home race, but neither was as close to the front as they’d hoped ahead of the weekend.

Romain Grosjean was the quickest of the midfield cars, 1.2 seconds behind pole in seventh place and 0.1 seconds ahead of Force India duo Sergio Perez – who will be moved up to seventh on the grid when Hamilton drops to P8 – and Esteban Ocon and Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz in P10.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Migrant worker clampdown leaves Phuket constructors seeking help

Yvonne, what an uninformed view on WHY employers can not bring Thai workforce: because there is not much in supply, as unemployment rare in Thai...(Read More)

Police clarify seven Koh Tao death cases

Koh Tao officials might want to check out a very popular expat discussion forum and consider a libel suit against that owner, too. Whole lotta BS flo...(Read More)

Charges filed against Samui Times for ‘Death Island’ tag

Don't these officials realise that this action will only give the Samui Times global attention to their story? As for Mayor Chaiyan, doesn't h...(Read More)

Full steam ahead for Phuket’s much-delayed Chalong underpass

Ridiculous. No contract should be started prior to these issues being resolved. Land owners can hold the authorities to ransom in a case like this. Be...(Read More)

Migrant worker clampdown leaves Phuket constructors seeking help

Quote; "Phuket Governor has urged that no officials extort money from migrant worker following the latest crackdown on illegal foreign labour...&...(Read More)

Migrant worker clampdown leaves Phuket constructors seeking help

So this is an other exuse to blame somebody else for can not finish a project on time!Thats why there are now only 7 and not 11 workers at the NEW Und...(Read More)

‘Samui Times’ to be sued after Koh Tao death story

Reportedy this young woman has attempted suicide before, and has known mental health issues. At this point it's very possible self destructive peo...(Read More)

Migrant worker clampdown leaves Phuket constructors seeking help

So WHY did they not bring in unemployed Thai People from other Provinces who need and wanted jobs in the first place to do the work and NOT bringi...(Read More)

Phuket construction magnate flames government for migrant worker crisis

Yvonne Jort12 Nasa12 You don't understand what you're talking about: 1) unemployment rate in Thailand is extremely low, in April 2017 j...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Rorri...unfortunately you did. "Jor12...can you provide proof, I'd like to read where it states this." Read my posts as to pointers ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.