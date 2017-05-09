PATTANI: Thirty-seven people were confirmed injured when two bombs went off at Big C supercentre in Muang district this afternoon (May 9).

Tuesday 9 May 2017, 05:47PM

The first explosion occurred about 2:10pm and the second shortly after. Another suspicious object was found at Diana department store in Muang Sistrict, said Pattani Muang Police Deputy Superintendent Col Preecha Prachumchai.

The first bomb went off near the food centre inside the Big C building and the second followed shortly after outside the building, after shoppers and staff had left the building in panic, security authorities said.

The second bomb was inside a bag placed in a pickup truck parked outside the building, they said.

At least 37 people were injured by the explosions. All were taken to Pattani Hospital. The hospital called for urgent blood donations, especially Group A/B and B.

The pickup used for the bomb outside the hypermarket had Yala registration plates. Authorities were checking on the ownership.