Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Bomber suspect apologises to victims 

BANGKOK: Watana Pumret, the man suspected of being behind the bomb attack at Phramongkutklao Hospital, has offered his apologies to the victims, while insisting he acted alone without support from any political group.

crime, military, police, violence, politics,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 21 June 2017, 09:07AM

Wattana Phumret, 62, (centre), a suspect in the bombing of a military hospital on May 22, is escorted by Thai police during a crime re-enactment at King Mongkut Hospital in Bangkok. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP
Wattana Phumret, 62, (centre), a suspect in the bombing of a military hospital on May 22, is escorted by Thai police during a crime re-enactment at King Mongkut Hospital in Bangkok. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP

Speaking to the media for the first time since he was detained last Wednesday (June 14), the 62-year-old retired engineer said the attack was aimed at venting his frustrations against the military government.

Mr Watana is accused of being behind six bombings between 2007 and 2017, and he has allegedly confessed to each one.

“I was inspired by my hatred for governments that come from military coups. Each coup has caused an economic disaster and restricted people’s rights,” said the accused man.

“Every attack was meant to be a statement against the government. I did not aim to take anyone’s life … I would like to offer my apologies to all those who were injured. I am sorry,” he said during a press conference at the Royal Thai Police headquarters yesterday.

Asked if he intended to carry out more attacks if there was another coup, he said, “I believe after this bombing, the military will talk more to the people.” He added that during his detention, the officers did not violate his rights.

The police yesterday took Watana for crime re-enactments at three locations instead of seven as originally planned.

The three sites were Watana’s residence on Ram Intra Rd, outside Major Cineplex Ratchayothin where there was a blast on April 9, 2007 and Phramongkutklao Hospital, the scene of the the latest attack on May 22.

The national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda said Watana confessed to having acted alone. “But it is difficult to prevent a lone wolf. We have to review our prevention plans again,” he said.

During the press conference, the police showed a sequence of footage from the hospital’s security camera and the route that Watana took before setting off the bomb.

BIS

According to police, Watana parked his vehicle at the Egat office in Bang Kruai, Nonthaburi. He changed his clothes and got on a bus with suspicious-looking items to Phramongkutklao Hospital and then returned.

Gen Chakthip said the police have requested a warrant from the court to arrest him on five charges including being behind the attacks at Phramongkutklao Hospital, the National Theatre on May 15, outside the old Government Lottery Office on April 5 and outside Major Cineplex Ratchayothin in 2007, and for attempted premeditated murder and illegal possession of explosive materials.

Meanwhile, the police yesterday were set to seek another court warrant for two other attacks at Soi Rajavithi 24 on May 5, 2007 and in front of the Royal Thai Army Headquarters on Sept 30, 2007.

Gen Chakthip said the police looked into whether Watana had any accomplices and if he had any intention to take people’s lives.

“From our experience, the chances of catching bombers are slim, sometimes impossible. When the attacks in 2007 took place we were not able to obtain as much evidence as we can today. And we did it,” he said.

He added, “Some have asked whether the government carried out the bombing. Today, the answer is clear [the government did not],” he said.

Mai Gen Chayapol Chatchaidech, chief of the Special Branch’s Division 4, said Watana did not confess when he was first interrogated, but only during the second interrogation after police found bomb components in his house.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

Ematt: We all know about the almost 7 years going on horror in the South with more than 6000 people dead. Point is a patrol of 10 soldiers were stuff...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

Swerv, You are mistaken, it is a law and has been for some years but is ignored. Plans were to enforce it, but then those plans were ignored....(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Near my property there are 2 very large signs in Thai saying dumping illegal, fine etc. And there are piles of rubbish dumped right underneath & a...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

Swerv, from memory it wasn't rescinded just postponed for the Songkran but in any event it's not illegal just yet but demonstrates they have t...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

Thank you to the PN for a story that brings the horror of the situation in the South closer to home. Good, and relevant, reporting. How sad that s...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Well Done Thumbs up! A clean litter free Phuket is one of the first steps to a dream tropical tourist destination. ...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

Pauly44: It is only a law if it is ratified by government, which did not happen in this case as this ruling and proposed law was rescinded i believe o...(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

Jor12, it seems you want to use words, countenanced, in order to prove your "higher" intelligence, the word means "approve" which...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.