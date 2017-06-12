PHUKET: The body of a man recovered from rocks at the northern end of Karon Beach today (June 12) has been confirmed to be that of Anon Rodjui, 26, from Samut Prakarn, who was swept away by strong currents at the beach early yesterday evening.

Monday 12 June 2017, 06:44PM

Mr Anon's parents were struck with distress after seeing the body of their son brought ashore at Phuket's Karon Beach today (June 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Anon, who lived and worked in Phuket as an air-conditioning repairman, entered the strong surf at Karon Beach at 6:30pm yesterday, Lt Suwisit Kirirak of the Karon Police told The Phuket News.

“He went to the beach with two friends and all three of them were pulled offshore by strong currents,” Lt Suwisit said.

Mr Anon’s two friends were rescued by lifeguards and taken to Patong Hospital.

A search for Mr Anon was launched, but stopped overnight while local boats in the area were notified, Lt Suwisit explained.

The search resumed today, with Mr Anon's body found by a local fishing boat off the northern end of Karon Beach at 3pm.

A Navy rescue team and Phuket lifeguards attempted to recover the body using two jet-skis but were overpowered by the strong waves and called in a third jet-ski to render assistance, the Karon Police officer said.

Mr Anon's parents were present today when their son's body was brought ashore, sending them spiralling into deep grief.

The drowning at Karon Beach comes as lifeguards rescued three Chinese tourists at Patong Beach earlier today. (See story here.)

Phuket lifeguards last Tuesday issued warnings for people to be careful of dangerous surf at beaches along the island’s west coast.

“Please make sure that you swim only between the red-and-yellow flags,” the Phuket Lifeguard Service urged.

“We urge all beachgoers to be careful and to not swim where they see red flags. Please do not break the rules because it is dangerous.”

Dangerous surf and rips are common at Phuket’s west coast beaches during the southwest monsoon, from May through October each year. (See story here.)