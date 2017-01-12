KANCHANABURI: A young woman’s body at the centre of a suspected love triangle case was found last night (Jan 11) buried in Muang district of Kanchanaburi, police say.

The body of the young woman involved in a tragic love triangle has been recovered from a shallow grave in Kanchanaburi’s Muang district. Photo: FM91 via Post Today

Police have been investigating the disappearance and what is now the murder of Suphaksorn Ponthaisong, 28, who was reported missing by her father, Boonchu Ponthaisong.

Earlier, the chief of Ban Pong Police Station in Ratchaburi province, also the key suspect, turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued for him in connection with the case. Col Amnuay Phongsawad, allegedly the woman’s love rival, denied any wrongdoing, said Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) chief Sanit Mahathavorn, who questioned the suspect for four hours yesterday.

Lt Gen Sanit said he had to interrogate the suspect himself because the case was serious.

Suphaksorn’s father, Mr Boonchu, who works at a restaurant on Phutthamonthon Sai 4 Rd in Bangkok, told investigators his daughter had been missing since Dec 13.

He described his daughter as a good-looking woman who was dating several women at the same time, including a 39-year-old woman who was romantically involved with a police station chief.

Mr Boonchu told investigators his daughter wanted to break up with the woman after learning she was seeing a senior police officer.

This led to a series of rows between the two women just before Ms Suphaksorn disappeared.

Lt Gen Sanit said the Taling Chan Provincial Court issued arrest warrants on Tuesday (Jan 10) for several suspects – including Col Amnuay – in connection with Ms Suphaksorn’s disappearance.

According to a source, six other suspects facing warrants are Kannikar Krumrum, 38; Chaiyuth Benjachart, 41; Phanumet Meela, 34; Samart Saengsin, 50; Phumithat Piboonsawad, 24; and Niwat Suaythong, 32.

Gen Chalermkiat, who also quizzed Col Amnuay, said a bail application by the suspect would be opposed.

Four suspects are now in police custody while a manhunt continues for the other three. Two suspects detained yesterday were Mr Phumithat and Ms Kannikar.

