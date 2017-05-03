The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Bodega at Angsana ushers in their Italian Sunday Brunch

Beginning on Sunday (May 7), Bodega & Grill at Angsana Laguna Phuket will be serving up a fantastic selection of Italian-themed favourites as part of its Sunday Brunch. This weekly feast has become a much-anticipated seasonal event, bringing together sumptuous and mouthwatering treats and delicacies for the whole family to enjoy.

The Phuket News

Saturday 6 May 2017, 02:00PM

Choose from a wonderful variety of dishes, including lobster spaghetti, foie gras on saffron risotto, grilled suckling pig, live pizza and pasta stations and much more.

A generous selection of homemade salads, antipasto platters and authentic Italian gelato flavours will complete the experience.

Bodega & Grill will present a range of beverages for the free flow bar option to the semi-buffet Sunday Italian Brunch.

A non-alcoholic drinks package is also on offer with the buffet, and includes juices, soft drinks and other refreshments.

Complimentary use of the pool is included for all guests enjoying the brunch, and Angsana Laguna Phuket Tree House Kids Club will also be opening its doors to all kids whose families are dining at the buffet.

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

The restaurant offers comfortable indoor and outdoor seating, with its warm and welcoming atmosphere perfect all year round for casual lunches or intimate dinners.

Bodega & Grill’s exquisite Italian Sunday Brunch begins on Sunday, and runs weekly throughout the season.

The buffet is from midday to 3:30pm, with prices starting at B1,650++. For beverages, choose between the non-alcoholic drinks package for an additional B500++, or the complete free flow package for B1,000++ extra.

 

For enquiries/reservations please email: Bodega-LagunaPhuket@angsana.com or call 076 358 500.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket tuk-tuk sex video goes viral

Don't blame them. It is all the 'fault' of the sin scene on Phuket and the jetlag. Anyone who comments negative about that thai tuk tuk ...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan

Whilst not good for the passengers, surely they should have been taken to the police station as witnesses to a death?...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan

A sad thai-thai-thai affair. Probably no charges at all. It is a 100% thai accident. A very unfortunate and horrible 'farewell Phuket happening&...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

Eagle, it doesn't take long to understand how Thailand ticks, a few holidays and the internet you get a very clear picture and why it would be an ...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan

Yellow plate Mini Van?? Surly as a commercial mini van as it transports people for profit then it should be green if legal?? Or is it a case of some l...(Read More)

Phuket monkeys face relocation to islands offshore

Are the small islands, mentioned and shown here, suitable for troops of monkeys? Troops of monkeys need space....(Read More)

Vorayuth’s passport revoked, but location still unknown

... She declines to say or he has another passport.. Hehehe. She simply doesn't know. Of course this Red bull Heir suspect has already other pas...(Read More)

Phuket Court hears plea to bring to trial Patong Ace Condo developers

Already 5 times a hearing (!) in Court?? Court not even ready to proceed and rule in this simple case. It looks like the Court is delaying the whole...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

ematt, sorry I was referring to Eagle's comment, anyway Thailand's a great place for holidays for sure but that's where it ends for me, to...(Read More)

Phuket Court hears plea to bring to trial Patong Ace Condo developers

Why would the Police become involved in a Civil matter? This is not the first fraudulent Development in Phuket. If the Courts fail to press the Defend...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.