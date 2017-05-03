Beginning on Sunday (May 7), Bodega & Grill at Angsana Laguna Phuket will be serving up a fantastic selection of Italian-themed favourites as part of its Sunday Brunch. This weekly feast has become a much-anticipated seasonal event, bringing together sumptuous and mouthwatering treats and delicacies for the whole family to enjoy.

Saturday 6 May 2017, 02:00PM

Choose from a wonderful variety of dishes, including lobster spaghetti, foie gras on saffron risotto, grilled suckling pig, live pizza and pasta stations and much more.

A generous selection of homemade salads, antipasto platters and authentic Italian gelato flavours will complete the experience.

Bodega & Grill will present a range of beverages for the free flow bar option to the semi-buffet Sunday Italian Brunch.

A non-alcoholic drinks package is also on offer with the buffet, and includes juices, soft drinks and other refreshments.

Complimentary use of the pool is included for all guests enjoying the brunch, and Angsana Laguna Phuket Tree House Kids Club will also be opening its doors to all kids whose families are dining at the buffet.

The restaurant offers comfortable indoor and outdoor seating, with its warm and welcoming atmosphere perfect all year round for casual lunches or intimate dinners.

Bodega & Grill’s exquisite Italian Sunday Brunch begins on Sunday, and runs weekly throughout the season.

The buffet is from midday to 3:30pm, with prices starting at B1,650++. For beverages, choose between the non-alcoholic drinks package for an additional B500++, or the complete free flow package for B1,000++ extra.

For enquiries/reservations please email: Bodega-LagunaPhuket@angsana.com or call 076 358 500.