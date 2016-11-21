PHUKET: Princess Yachts and Boat Lagoon Yachting will complete the line-up on Dock E at the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX), to be held at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina’s international exhibition centre from January 5-8.

Monday 21 November 2016, 10:28AM

The Princess 49 will be one of the global stars on display by Boat Lagoon Yachting at the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMX) at Royal Phuket Marina on Jan 5-8. Photo: Princess Yachts

Boat Lagoon Yachting is set to put six of its luxury yachts on display during PIMEX, announced event organiser Andy Dowden.

The local agent represents world-class brands such as Princess Yachts, Jeanneau and Prestige.

Featuring in Boat Lagoon Yachting’s showcase at the event will be the Princess V39, Princess 56, Princess 49, Princess 75 Motor Yacht, Prestige 500 and Jeanneau CAP CAMARAT 8.5 CC.

“Boat Lagoon Yachting represents some of the most prestigious brands in the world of yachting and we are again proud to be part of the PIMEX Show,” said Vrit Yongsakul, Group Managing Director of Boat Lagoon Yachting.

Following a record-breaking 13th Phuket International Boat Show in 2016, presented by Thailand Elite, Royal Phuket Marina will once again host the event in 2017 and Thailand Elite will be back on board as Presenting Sponsor.

A record of more than 5,000 visitors – verified by an independent auditing company – made PIMEX 2016 the biggest yet. For 2017, however, the organisers are introducing a host of new and improved features.

The in-water display of yachts up to 35 metres is complemented by a unique Superyacht Zone with private island access for up to 20 yachts over 35 metres. As well as yachts of all types and sizes, marine suppliers with engines, electronics, chandlery, sportswear and accessories, dive equipment and watersport toys will add to the range of exhibits.

Property projects, including luxury local property development Anchan Villas, will return to PIMEX 2017 to showcase their latest villa developments for both sales and rental.

“Luxury goods together with enticing motor car brands will ensure a great experience for all exhibitors and visitors alike,” Mr Dowden said.

“The 14th edition will see the addition of complementary events and activities, including being co-located with Very International Phuket, a brand-new exhibition for luxury and lifestyle products,” he added.

“An exciting programme of fashion shows, live bands and cooking classes will enhance the visitor experience and with more emphasis on Charter Cruising, a comprehensive Conference Programme, a Mariners Market and additional al fresco food and beverage outlets, PIMEX 2017 will have something for everyone,” he added.

For more information or to register to join PIMEX, click here.