Cut Grill & Lounge is one of the latest additions to the trendy Boat Avenue street mall in Cherng Talay. It takes full advantage of its prime location, overlooking the lake near the entrance to Laguna, with its spacious and breezy al fresco dining area that feels relaxed and welcoming.

Sunday 12 March 2017, 12:00PM

Overseeing the dining area are co-managers Arthur and Christian who are super-friendly and more than happy to recommend some dishes if you are having trouble making up your mind with the extensive menu.

Given this was our first visit, Christian recommended we try Cut’s signature starter – the “meter” of finger food.

Served on a long wooden board, this selection of the chef’s favourite tapas changes regularly depending on his whims and the freshest ingredients available that day.

But you are likely to get at least a few crowd-pleasers like crispy battered prawns with wasabi mayo, croquettes of bacala (salted cod) with creamy tomato dipping sauce and bruschetta with fresh tomato and Serrano ham.

There is quite a lot to eat and it’s best shared between two to four people so as to leave room for mains.

Not surprisingly, given its name, Cut specialises in steak and other succulent cuts of meat which are flame grilled in the open kitchen in view of salivating diners.

Cut says it takes care to source the best available meat, with its beef coming from Australia and the chicken and pork sourced in Thailand from local chicken farmer Wichit Sonjai and Sloan’s artisan charcuterie in Bangkok respectively.

Most of their organic vegetables are sourced from a royal project farm in Chiang Mai.

Judging from the numerous nearby tables that had ordered it, Cut’s signature “Tomahawk” steak – 1.5 kilograms of premium Aussie Black Angus beef on the bone – is a stand-out hit with diners, but again, best shared with at least two people.

Despite temptation, I declined to order the “Tomahawk” and settled on the more manageable 250 gram tenderloin with pepper sauce and a side of truffled potatoes and a green salad.

My companion decided on the half farmer’s chicken with confit potatoes – another speciality of Executive Chef Jeriko Van Der Wolf, whose passion for the humble roast chicken is legendary.

Before long my steak came, grilled to a perfect medium rare, bolstered by the flavour-packed truffle mashed potatoes.

This was paired perfectly with a glass of bold French red from the short but well-curated wine list.

A taste of my companion’s jealously guarded chicken confirmed that is was indeed juicy and subtly flavoured with Chef Jeriko’s secret marinade.

While the grill is the centrepiece of Cut’s culinary offerings, there is also plenty more to choose from, including pizza – from the simple margarita to a more adventurous “Norwegian” with smoked salmon on a creamy base and tipped with mozzarella and a squeeze of lemon.

Pastas are also a popular choice, with lobster linguine as the attention-grabber. For a lighter choice there are your standard Caesar and Niçoise salads, or for something a bit more tropical, the pineapple prawn salad.

Manager Christian recommended we try the tiramisu, and it was plain to see this was an easy sell.

The immaculately presented flower-like dessert was a symphony of coffee soaked cake and fresh cream sprinkled with crunchy chocolate crumbs.

The overall experience of Cut was friendly and relaxed, fancy but not formal, with attentive staff and a great view to boot.

There is also a swimming pool sprawling out toward the lake for those who want to cool off, which give Cut a decidedly beachclub-like feel – I’ll have to bring my shorts next time.

For more information visit: http://cut-phuket.com/