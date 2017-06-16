Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Blue Horizon named Top Thai Property Developer at Asia Pacific awards

Blue Horizon has won awards within the categories ‘New Hotel Construction and Design’ and ‘Mixed Use Development’ with Project Best Western The Beachfront at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018, one of the most prestigious industry events in the region.

Sponsored

Saturday 17 June 2017, 11:00AM

The awards were presented at The Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Bangkok on May 25-26. Companies received awards for categories ranging across property development, real estate, interior design and architecture categories.

Chosen from over 900 entries spread across the Asia-Pacific region, Blue Horizon have proved themselves to be the very best in the property Development sector.

The Asia Pacific Awards are part of the International Property Awards that include the regions of Africa, Arabia, Europe, the Americas and the UK. The awards celebrate the very best projects and professionals in the industry.

The Beachfront: The Ultimate Investment!

A tropical setting of 8,000 square meters of pure luxury with 45 metres of absolute waterfront lawns and gardens. The Beachfront is located just 5 kilometres from town and only 45 minutes from the international airport – far enough out from town to avoid the noise but close enough for adventure trips, scuba diving, snorkelling and shopping.

Buying at The Beachfront is the ultimate investment in prime tropical real estate. This collection of apartments and villas in a resort like environment on Phuket’s east coast is one of the last available beachfront locations, commanding stunning views over Chalong Bay, the marina and the surrounding tropical islands.

The location of The Beachfront offers buyers excellent investment opportunities in a prime real estate populated with luxury resorts and world-class facilities. Located in a picturesque area in Rawai, The Beachfront is directly on the beach and within walking distance of shopping centres and international and Thai restaurants. However, the residence location ensures complete peace and privacy at all times.

The Beachfront presents an amazing property investment opportunity combining a unique and beautiful beachfront location with a no risk investment.

The Beachfront offers a large choice of apartments and villas surrounded by lush tropical landscape.

BIS

The Beachfront is divided into two phases, set on five rai.

Phase 1 is composed of 189 apartments in a total of five buildings, with each four-storey building high set within the environment, offering a large choice of apartments, from Studios of 25.8 to 34.6sqm, to one-bedroom units of 44.6 to 54sqm, to amazing sea views of two-bedroom units 110sqm units of great functional designs that are built to exacting Western standards.

Each building is step built to offer amazing views from 90% of all units in the development. They also feature three communal swimming pools. Rare fact, the ground units have direct access to private swimming pools overlooking the communal gardens and infinity pools.

Starting price is B3.5 million.

Phase 2 comprises only two stunning beachfront pool villas, having three bedrooms each, located at the front of the project, with panoramic sea views and direct access to the beach. Both villas are surrounded by a lush tropical landscaping and gardens. Starting price is B27.5mn.

The Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018 also played host to the IPAX Asia Pacific exhibition on May 25-26, which saw record attendance levels this year. Top industry suppliers were on hand to showcase their products and services, whilst delegates networked with the very best industry CEOs, Managing Directors and decision-makers within the Asia-Pacific area.

For more information on Blue Horizon Developments The Beachfront, email info@thebeachfrontphuket.com or visit TheBeachfrontPhuket.com, or call +66814590152.

For more information about The Asia Pacific Property Awards, visit www.propertyawards.net, or contact PR and Marketing Manager Dawn Wightman at T: +44 1245 250981; pr@ipropertymedia.com

 

 
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
