Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Buy and Sell
The Phuket News Buy and Sell | Jobs | Property | Cars and Boats | Community | Services XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Blue Canyon family membership

THB 495,000

Sunday 26 February 2017, 11:13AM

Blue Canyon lifetime family membership for quick sale. Share transfer fee 50/50.
Contact details
Person : Horst
Phone : 0980144886
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
CAPTCHA

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Anti-corruption claims adding insult to injury

Very good article reflecting the way it goes on the island, the governor is average 6 months in charge and at once replaced,strange isn't it? Or h...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Anti-corruption claims adding insult to injury

Who will have the balls to speak out to perhaps a corrupt civil servant who will grass you for favors? Only a full investigation by special team from...(Read More)

Phuket sea gypsies stave off court-approved demolitions

Kurt- as the law applies to other Asians, I think xenophobia is the correct term for it, not racism. One can argue it is to protect land prices from g...(Read More)

French tourist in ICU in Bangkok following deadly Krabi crash

the ivestigation to this accident will take at least 1 to 2 week till trial, so I read in PN.the trial for the jetski accident will be in june. what m...(Read More)

Bangkok police sacked over sales of seized drugs

How about jail time & hefty fines, for selling Drugs, rather than just lose their jobs, Their sentence should be even harsher than a person off t...(Read More)

Bangkok police sacked over sales of seized drugs

This has been going on for years in the provinces but why are they only sacked? Why aren't they charged with drug trafficking and locked up in ...(Read More)

Sleeping Phuket taxi driver legal, official confirms

This is not a surprise. It's common knowledge that taxi drivers share cars, often leasing them in groups from the guy who actually owns them, who ...(Read More)

AoT ready to spend B220bn on airports

Maybe spend money on Phuket airport computers for immigration staff??...(Read More)

Officials move to reclaim 42 rai of Phuket mangroves

.... The area is the first of hundreds of thousands to rehabilitate....! What does that mean? Anyone to explain this? Can't be corruption, righ...(Read More)

French tourist in ICU in Bangkok following deadly Krabi crash

@Kurt I had the same thought like you but i think there is a big difference between the russian woman and this truckdriver. he was not set up by a to...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.