PHUKET: A woman from Wichit is praised for finding a black swan and returning the bird to its rightful owner in Phuket.

Saturday 29 April 2017, 03:54PM

On Wednesday, Apr 26, Wichit resident Watcharakon Na Takauthung informed local police station that a black swan gone missing from his house.

Having received the report, police organised search for the bird but all the efforts fell flat as the swan was nowhere to be found. It wasn't until yesterday (Arp 28) when Pongchat Cheuhom, head of the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office in Thalang, delivered the bird to Mr Watcharakon.

According to Mr Pongchat, the swan was found by Ploy Phuklang, also a resident of Wichit, who contacted Mr Pongchat's office and informed him of an unusual bird at her house.

“I bought my first four swans four years ago and now I already have eleven of them. A pair of black swans costs around B45,000 and I'm very thankful to Ms Ploy for her kindness,” Mr Watcharakon said upon receiving his beloved swan.