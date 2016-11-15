The BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy and Miss Fits staff teams both played good football in scorching heat against opposition from Singapore and Australia, and the two BISP teams proved to be the strongest competition.
After beating BISP Cruzeiro earlier in the day, the Miss Fits won the competition with seven points from nine, while BISP Cruzeiro came second with six points from nine. The Cruzeiro team are looking good for the 2016 BISP Soccer Sevens being held on November 25-26.
Scorers:
Miss Fits: Beth Cooper (2), Becky Krijewski (2) and Simone Giani (1).
BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy: Jenifer Fredin (2), Georgina Perry (1)
MVPs:
Miss Fits: Nicole Harris
BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy: Jenifer Fredin
For more information, contact Rebecca Krijewski: rkrijewski@bisphuket.ac.th
