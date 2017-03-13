Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

BISP U15 girls’ basketballers victorious in Singapore

BASKETBALL: On Sunday March 5, the British International School, Pjuket’s U15 girl’s basketball team returned from the Peninsular Sports Federation (PSF) U15 Basketball tournament in Singapore as champions, beating out schools with rolls of more than 2,500 students to claim overall honours.

The Phuket News

Monday 13 March 2017, 10:13AM

The BISP girls and boys U15 basketball teams.
The BISP girls and boys U15 basketball teams.

The girls produced outstanding performances on the Friday (Mar 3) and Saturday (Mar 4) to earn a place in Saturday afternoon’s final, winning four out of five pool games and averaging 25 points a game.

Up against large schools like UWC East, The Australian School Singapore and the Overseas Family School, the girls showed skill in attack and grit in defence. In the final against the Singapore American School, BISP stuck firmly to the game plan, shutting down key players on defence and using their speed to fast break against the taller opposition. Final score 40-12!

With the entire team able to return to the tournament next year, an exciting future lies ahead for these girls.

SAFE FERTILITY CENTER

Congratulations also go to Tiffany Yip who won the girls 3-point competition – an outstanding achievement for a year 8 student.

A very young U15 boy’s side also took part in the tournament finishing 7th overall. Much experience was gained from the matches against some quality opponents and the boys are also looking forward to returning again next year.     

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

How to find out which Phuket hotels are legal

Eagle Tried 4 times now to post the link but for some reason it won't let me, i just search for Phuket immigration on google and the website i ...(Read More)

Keep looking for my daughter on Koh Tao: Mother

A important rule in diving is: Never dive alone, always with a buddy diver. It is hard to believe that a foreign lady with 4 different illnesses +...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi Fazza, we try our utmost to keep up with the change of fixtures, which this year appear to be more than usual. The Man City Stoke game was changed ...(Read More)

How to find out which Phuket hotels are legal

malczx7r,dont know what site you were looking at,but it is written in english too....(Read More)

Filing the big complaints: How to make sure malfeasance, corruption is exposed

Christy Sweet,if Thailand is only a banana-republic,why did you choose to live here?Did you choose it by looking at a idyllic postcard picture without...(Read More)

Chuwit in Phuket calls out Tourism Ministry on Patong nightlife hours

Ben Pendejo,i dont know from what civilized Country you come , but it must be a very boring one,as in most countries you still can find places where t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting fat feeding the fishes

Mother Nature has nothing against feeding fish with food which is biodegradable – but against littering polluting the sea with trash plastic motor o...(Read More)

Slowly, Phuket beaches see return of sun loungers

The first major step of things going right back to what they were...no empty sand available, 4 or 5 rows of stupid plastic chairs being managed by sur...(Read More)

Chuwit in Phuket calls out Tourism Ministry on Patong nightlife hours

What a bunch of self-serving buffoons these guys are. None of these greedy crooks should be speaking of what tourists want, because they are clueless...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting fat feeding the fishes

Well said Phuket News! It is well known amongst most expats just how corrupt the Police are!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.