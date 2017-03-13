BASKETBALL: On Sunday March 5, the British International School, Pjuket’s U15 girl’s basketball team returned from the Peninsular Sports Federation (PSF) U15 Basketball tournament in Singapore as champions, beating out schools with rolls of more than 2,500 students to claim overall honours.

Monday 13 March 2017, 10:13AM

The BISP girls and boys U15 basketball teams.

The girls produced outstanding performances on the Friday (Mar 3) and Saturday (Mar 4) to earn a place in Saturday afternoon’s final, winning four out of five pool games and averaging 25 points a game.

Up against large schools like UWC East, The Australian School Singapore and the Overseas Family School, the girls showed skill in attack and grit in defence. In the final against the Singapore American School, BISP stuck firmly to the game plan, shutting down key players on defence and using their speed to fast break against the taller opposition. Final score 40-12!

With the entire team able to return to the tournament next year, an exciting future lies ahead for these girls.

Congratulations also go to Tiffany Yip who won the girls 3-point competition – an outstanding achievement for a year 8 student.

A very young U15 boy’s side also took part in the tournament finishing 7th overall. Much experience was gained from the matches against some quality opponents and the boys are also looking forward to returning again next year.